The Point, June 18, 2024: Gainesville to hold final vote on GRU Authority ballot measure

The stories near you

• Florida Storms: Dangerous heat in cars can be lethal to people and pets. "It seems like a no-brainer, don’t leave anyone or any pet in your car. But so far this year, 18 children have died nationwide after being found in a hot car."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Gainesville to pass final vote for referendum, review budget on Tuesday. "In preparation for the meeting, City Manager Cynthia Curry sent an email that recapped changes in the general services contribution (GSC) over the past three years."

• The Alligator: Tulane University official named next UF Vice President for Construction, Facilities and Auxiliary Operations. "From 2006 to 2013, Philipson was the director of engineering and operations for SMG Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Smoothie King Center and Champions Square in New Orleans. He coordinated with FEMA after Hurricane Katrina."

• WCJB: ‘It is truly disturbing’: 14-year-old arrested for sexually battering 91-year-old Reddick woman. "Stone eventually admitted to investigators that he illegally entered the woman’s home, watched pornography on her iPad, and then entered her room about 15 minutes before midnight."

• The Alligator: Biden prevents UF Gator Band from leading D-Day parade in Normandy. "The band was supposed to play a total of five performances, but it missed its two performances at the D-Day parade. Instead, UF band members were stuck in a cemetery parking lot for five hours behind a barricade of the U.S. Secret Service."

• Mainstreet Daily News: The Party Shop to close in Gainesville. "The Party Shop store, which is also closing its Ocala location at 3500 SW College Rd., added it will be selling its fixtures and store equipment."

Scheduling note: The Point will return to your inbox on Thursday, June 20 following the Juneteenth holiday.

Around the state

• News Service of Florida: Florida election leaders consider changes in the felon voting process. "State election officials on Friday listened to suggestions about how to update the process for convicted felons to seek what are known as advisory opinions about their eligibility to vote, with advocates calling for a procedure that provides 'certainty' for people who have completed their sentences."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: Moody wants Florida to be more aggressive over human trafficking. "Florida has ranked among the states with the highest incidents of human trafficking for at least a decade, according to calls made to the national human trafficking hotline. But Moody is unhappy with that hotline, and so she’s established a state hotline that reports directly to Florida law enforcement."

• News Service of Florida: Social media and gun laws await rulings from the US Supreme Court. "The social-media ruling likely will decide whether Florida can carry out a 2021 state law that placed restrictions on platforms such as Facebook and X. The gun ruling in a Texas case could help determine the fate of a 2018 Florida law that barred people under age 21 from buying rifles and shotguns."

• WLRN-Miami: Experts say more affordable access to swim lessons is key to reducing child drownings. "The death of 8-year-old Ryan Amichette, who drowned this month in a neighbor’s pool in Fort Lauderdale cast a tragic spotlight on a public health issue for young children nationwide but especially in South Florida."

• Associated Press: US Supreme Court refuses to take up a challenge to Florida's online sports betting compact. "The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to take up a challenge to an agreement that gave the Seminole Tribe exclusive rights to handle online sports betting in Florida, dealing a blow to the deal's opponents."

• Florida Storms: Tropical disturbance forming near Bahamas could impact Florida. "Global forecast models have been showing an area of low pressure forming in the area north of the Bahamas in the early part of this week before moving inland toward the Florida peninsula and/or the southeastern United States by the weekend."

• WUSF-Tampa: A Black history museum will be coming to Tampa. "The new museum will highlight the history of predominantly African American Tampa communities, as well as the leaders within them."

From NPR News

• Politics: A retired federal judge says Judge Cannon appears to show 'favoritism' toward Trump

• National: A year after the Titan submersible implosion, investigators still don't have answers

• National: Maryland is pardoning 175,000 marijuana convictions. It's part of a trend

• Climate: Why isn’t extreme heat considered a disaster in the U.S.?

• Technology: If AI is so good, why are there still so many jobs for translators?

• Business: Apple just made your app obsolete? You've been 'Sherlocked'

• National: Judy Garland’s hometown hopes a good witch will help purchase Dorothy’s ruby slippers

• Music: George Strait sets a new record for the largest ticketed concert in U.S. history

Kristin Moorehead curated today's edition of The Point.