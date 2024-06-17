The Point, June 17, 2024: Gainesville audience views LGBTQ+ documentary

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



The stories near you

• WUFT News: Florida-focused LGBTQ+ documentary screening binds audience in Gainesville. "The audience experienced a mix of emotions during a screening of the new documentary “Can’t Stop Change: Queer Climate Stories from the Florida Frontlines” in Gainesville."

• WRUF: College World Series: Gators Fall Short In Opener Against Texas A&M. "Texas A&M (50-13) came away with the 3-2 victory to put the Gators (34-29) on the brink of elimination in Omaha."

• The Alligator: Freedom Festival unites Gainesville community to commemorate Juneteenth. "Offering services ranging from handmade goods to climate surveys, multicolored tents sprawled across downtown Gainesville to commemorate Emancipation Day, Juneteenth and the idea of freedom and equity for all."

• WCJB: Marion County Veterans Council hosts Flag Day program. "Different Veterans’ organizations gathered to honor the American flag, teach flag etiquette and recognize 4th and 5th grade students who wrote essays about what the flag means to them."

• The Alligator: UF’s Jacksonville campus received $75 million from the state. What’s next? "Gov. Ron DeSantis approved $75 million for UF’s Jacksonville graduate campus in the “Focus on Florida’s Future” budget June 12, edging the campus closer to its required $300 million for construction."

• Mainstreet Daily News: UF: Soaring birds use their lungs to modify flight mechanics. "Now, an international team of researchers led by University of Florida evolutionary biologist Dr. Emma Schachner has reported for the first time that soaring birds use their lungs to enhance their flying in a way that has evolved over time. The team’s study was published today in Nature."

Around the state

• New York Times: Medical Experts Alarmed by Out-of-Hospital Cesareans in Florida. "A new law in Florida allowing doctors to perform cesarean sections in outpatient birthing centers has raised serious safety concerns among medical experts, who say the procedures carry a small but real risk of life-threatening complications and should not be undertaken outside hospitals."

• Central Florida Public Media: Thousands of Marion County families sign up for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. "Early Learning Coalition of Marion County Director Carrie Theall said after opening in March, they have almost hit 3,000 enrolled families, and 900 signed up in the first week."

• Associated Press: Historically Black Coconut Grove in Miami nurtured young athletes. Now that legacy is under threat. "Sports was its heartbeat. It nurtured the early careers of Olympic gold medalists and football stars like Cooper, national champions and future football Hall of Famers like Gore, all of whom trace their first sports memories to this close-knit community."

• News4Jax: New bus stop-arm technology unveiled in Ponte Vedra to accurately detect violations, ensure student safety. "A company in charge of school bus stop-arms rolled out a new piece of technology that is designed to accurately detect and deter violations to ensure the safety of students who ride the bus."

• JaxTdy: MLK’s nephew preaches at St. Augustine church where King delivered sermon 60 years ago. "'It was an honor to have Rev. Dr. King’s nephew to preach in the same pulpit, to carry on the rich history in St. Paul AME Church,' said St. Paul AME Pastor Alesia Ford-Burse. 'It was a powerful connecting moment to bridge the past with the future members and community to carry on the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'”

• Miami Herald ($): Do electric vehicles fare better than gas guzzlers when the water starts rising? "Six inches of water will reach the bottom of most passenger cars and a foot of water will stall many vehicles, according to the National Weather Service. And this is true if the vehicle is electric or not."

• Spectrum News: Pinellas County prepares for mosquito season. "Sunday marked the start of National Mosquito Control Awareness Week. It's a week dedicated to educating communities about the insect and helping prevent the diseases they spread."



From NPR News

• World: Nuclear powers are deepening their reliance on their nukes, a watchdog group says

• National: Half of the U.S. military bases nationwide are in 'health care deserts'

• National: It's easy to believe young voters could back Trump at young conservative conference

• Health: Some TikTok influencers are maligning sunscreen. Here's what to know about the claims

• Business: U.S. Supreme Court overturns federal ban on gun bump stocks

• Animals: Fans donate to the sick animal that was the model for Donkey in 'Shrek'

Krista Jensen curated today's edition of The Point.