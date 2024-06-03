The Point, June 3, 2024: Police shoot man who family says was in mental health crisis

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



The stories near you

• WUFT News: Gainesville police officers repeatedly shoot 22-year-old who family says was having a mental health crisis. "A 22-year-old suffered multiple gunshot wounds after police say he lunged at them with hedge trimmers on Saturday at 6 p.m. He is in stable condition, police reported."

• Mainstreet Daily News: FDLE identifies second Ginnie Springs shooting victim. "The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) on Friday identified the second deceased shooting victim as Marco Mandujano. FDLE released his age of 26, but offered no other details."

• WUFT News: ‘It was a miracle’: Jury acquits Rachael Wilks of murder charges in boyfriend’s killing. "Wilks faced murder and manslaughter charges in the 2021 killing of her boyfriend, Brian Brown, and a guilty verdict could have meant life in prison. Instead, Wilks walked free on Friday night."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Alachua County unveils soil jar exhibit for lynching victims. "The exhibit came out of the Alachua County Community Remembrance Project that started in 2020. Since then, many subgroups across the county have met, located lynching sites, held soil collection ceremonies and continued the Truth and Reconciliation process."

• WCJB: ‘A powerful woman she was’: Family of Ajike “AJ” Owens commemorate the one-year anniversary of her murder. "Owens’ children read poems, performed spiritual dances, and spoke tribute to their mother. Loved ones also released an array of white and purple balloons in the sky in remembrance of Owens."

• Mainstreet Daily News: St. Francis House restarts free meals. "The organization paused its daily meal operation on April 15 in order to maintain regular services amid escalating operational costs, including a 30% increase in daily expenditures."

• WUFT News: Gainesville Queer Latinx people discuss the ways their separate identities collide. "Saturday afternoon, the Matheson Museum hosted four Latinx queer members of the Gainesville community to share stories about the different ways they find joy in expressing their identities."

• WUFT News: Floridians find thrill in Great Loop boating expedition. "The Great Loop is a 6,000-mile boating journey that spans across eastern North America. “Loopers,” which are boaters on the loop, travel through a series of interconnected waterways, including the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway, the Great Lakes, the Mississippi River and other various rivers and canals, according to greatloop.org."

• WCJB: Gator marching band heading to France for 80th anniversary of D-Day. "The parade travels through Omaha Beach and will conclude with the gator band’s standstill performance which commemorates the American soldiers who lost their lives on D-day."

Around the state

• Associated Press: Trump's case casts a spotlight on movement to restore voting rights to those convicted of felonies. "While many states have been making it easier for those people to vote after serving prison time, Florida and some other states have made it harder."

• WUSF-Tampa: Floridians don't seem overly concerned about a predicted active hurricane season. "A survey conducted by AAA reveals that Floridians are not more concerned about this year's approaching hurricane season than they have been in years past."

• WLRN-Miami: Role Call: Universities, schools partner to train more qualified teachers, but shortage persists. "In Role Call, a monthslong statewide reporting project, WLRN visited classrooms around the state, interviewed prospective and early-career teachers, consulted local and national experts and conducted a survey of more than 100 education majors at public colleges throughout Florida. What we found is that these programs are successful or promising — but too small to solve the shortage."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: State Board of Education affirms ban on trans women in women's sports. "It’s already illegal in Florida for transgender women and girls to participate in women’s sports at academic institutions. Now, the state board of education has affirmed Florida High School Athletic Association rules that double down on the prohibition."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: An Okaloosa County deputy is fired following an investigation into Roger Fortson's shooting death. "Following the completion of an administrative internal affairs investigation, the OCSO determined Deputy Eddie Duran's use of deadly force was not objectively reasonable and therefore violated agency policy."

• News Service of Florida: Court rejects appeal for open records in migrant flights case. "An appeals court Friday sided with the Florida Department of Transportation and a contractor in a public-records lawsuit stemming from controversial state-funded flights of migrants from Texas to Massachusetts."

• Associated Press: AP analysis finds 2023 set record for US heat deaths, killing in areas that used to handle the heat. "An Associated Press analysis of federal data shows that about 2,300 people in the U.S. died in the summer of 2023 with their death certificates mentioning the effects of excessive heat. That's the highest in 45 years of records. More than two dozen doctors, public health experts, meteorologists and other experts tell The AP the real death toll was higher."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: The Board of Governors will oversee the investigation of FAMU's failed $237M donation. "The Board of Governors' has also hired Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney, a law firm headquartered in Pittsburgh, to look into the donation. It will be tasked with reviewing and investigating the value of the shares. Meanwhile, the university has been instructed to cut communication with Gerami."

• Central Florida Public Media: Orlando ranked lower on deadliest pedestrian cities list, it’s not good news. "Florida was home to six of the top 20 deadliest cities for pedestrians in the country, with Orlando ranked at 18. The study by Smart Growth America found that between 2018 and 2022, Black pedestrians were twice as likely to be killed by a vehicle when crossing traffic. Native Americans were four times as likely."



From NPR News

• National: 1 person was killed and 24 injured in a mass shooting in Akron, Ohio

• World: President Biden unveils and endorses details of a new Israeli cease-fire proposal

• World: U.S. gives Ukraine permission to use U.S. weapons to strike inside Russia, with caveats

• Politics: The upside-down American flag goes mainstream as a form of right-wing protest

• World: Mexico elects its first female president

• Health: What to make of the new COVID variants, FLiRT

• Education: Pandemic aid for schools is ending soon. Many after-school programs may go with it

• National: Display of a captured wolf in a Wyoming bar brings outrage

Kristin Moorehead curated today's edition of The Point.