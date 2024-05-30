The Point, May 30, 2024: Second person dead following Ginnie Springs shootings

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



The stories near you

• WUFT News: ‘She had a fear’: Wilks’ attorney tells jury she killed boyfriend in self-defense. "Rachael Wilks was afraid for her life when she shot and killed the father of her unborn twins inside their Gainesville home on New Year’s Eve 2021, her attorney told a jury Wednesday."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Second Ginnie Springs shooting victim dies. "The victim died from wounds sustained in the Saturday evening shooting that wounded three people, an FDLE spokesperson told Mainstreet Wednesday evening. The other two injured people were already treated and released."

• Ocala Gazette: Investigation finds violations of district policy, threats from local contractor, in bids for new high school. "An independent investigation has provided new details of behind-the-scenes maneuvering by a local construction firm, including veiled threats of political retribution against school district leaders, in the jockeying for hundreds of millions of dollars in new school construction contracts."

• Mainstreet Daily News: GRU Authority challenges city’s ballot initiative, discusses money transfer. "The Gainesville Regional Utilities (GRU) Authority said Wednesday that the City Commission’s ballot initiative on the authority’s existence is illegal and voted to inform the Supervisor of Elections of their position."

• WCJB: At least 13 reptiles, 2 dogs killed in Marion County mobile home fire. "Firefighters say the fire brought down power lines connected to the home and set off ammunition inside. Homeowner Nicholas Lay says he is still in shock with everything he has lost."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Newberry to weigh charter governing board nominees. "City Manager Mike New said staff has begun developing language for an ordinance establishing the charter school, makeup of a governing board for the school, and the city’s responsibilities and limitations in the process."

• WCJB: Longtime Peaceful Paths CEO leaves for new nonprofit position. "As leader of the Center for Nonprofit Excellence, Beachy will train, mentor, and provide resources to staff, volunteers, and board members of nonprofits in Alachua County."

Around the state

• News Service of Florida: The FHSAA will replace the word 'gender' with 'sex' as Title IX fallout continues. "The State Board of Education on Wednesday approved changes in the Florida High School Athletic Association’s bylaws that include replacing mentions of the word 'gender' with the word 'sex,' amid a larger dispute between federal and state officials."

• WUSF-Tampa: Nearly 9 million Floridians have 'forever chemicals' in their drinking water, latest numbers show. "So far, water utility reports reveal 89.3 million people have been exposed to PFAS nationwide, although a peer-reviewed article from 2020 estimates that number to be around 200 million."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: Update: Okaloosa's Sheriff's Office has released the 911 calls of Roger Fortson's shooting death. "The Sheriff’s office released the new information on Friday from the case— including the 9-1-1 call that brought a deputy to Fortson’s door and the name of that deputy—Aaron Pitman."

• USA Today ($): John Morgan endorses recreational marijuana in Florida, says he 'might' run for governor. "The attorney and frequent Democratic fundraiser announced Wednesday that he would appear in multiple audio advertisements to get out the vote on Amendment 3, which would allow marijuana for those 21 years and older in Florida – if those casting a state ballot in the 2024 election approve it by no less than a 60% threshold."

• Politifact FL: Trump falsely claims Biden had FBI use 'deadly force' in Mar-a-Lago search. "FBI experts told PolitiFact that law enforcement officers always have the authority to use deadly force if needed, and it’s typical for the FBI to include that written policy in an operations order, such as the Mar-a-Lago search."

• Florida Politics: Gov. DeSantis signs a pair of dental bills. "Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday night signed HB 855 and SB 938. The former establishes new standards for the practice of dentistry and creates new requirements that specifically apply to providers using telehealth while the latter alters requirements for the Board of Dentistry."



From NPR News

• Law: Justice Alito declines to recuse himself in Jan. 6-related cases

• National: American Airlines faces a discrimination suit after removing 8 Black men from flight

• Health: Teaching girls (and boys) about menstruation takes moxie

• Sports: The Negro Leagues are officially part of MLB history — with the records to prove it

• National: More young people are getting into farming and agriculture

• National: What is Manhattanhenge? Here's when and where you can see the phenomenon

• Animals: Giant Pandas are returning to D.C.'s National Zoo

Kristin Moorehead curated today's edition of The Point.