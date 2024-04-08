The Point, April 8, 2024: State cracks down on cyber stalking via tracking devices

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



• Fresh Take Florida: Florida cracking down on cyber stalking with Apple AirTags, other hidden tracking devices. "The move brings Florida's law against stalking into the digital age, when inexpensive and widely available technology makes it easier than ever to track someone's movements minute by minute without their knowledge."

• WCJB: Trial date set for racial discrimination lawsuit against former Alachua County Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr. "A lawsuit accusing former Alachua County Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr. of discriminating against a white sheriff’s deputy is set to go to trial next year."

• The Alligator: Former UF diversity officer takes DEI position at UMass. "McGriff will serve as UMass’ Vice Chancellor for Equity and Inclusion starting July 1, UMass Chancellor Javier Reyes announced in a university email April 2."

• WUFT News: Annual Wake Fest held at Cowpen Lake for the first time. "Twenty-four years later, the wakeboarding and wake surfing competition is still going on, and this year for the first time, it took place at Cowpen Lake, east of Hawthorne. The new setting allowed competitors on Saturday to have more flexibility with the range of tricks they could perform."

• WUFT News: Photo gallery: Gainesville Oddities Market. "An oddities market made its first appearance in Gainesville this weekend."

• WUFT News: 4-H archery community brings different Florida teams together for state match. "Archery can be an alluring sport for kids with the thrill of shooting fast-moving arrows at a faraway target. But for parents, there are benefits as well."

• WCJB: Gators Gymnastics win NCAA Gainesville Regional Championships. "The Gators gymnastics team placed first in the regional championship to advance to the NCAA Championships. Florida scored a season-high score of 198.325, winning a regional championship for the fourth consecutive season and 21st time in program history."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Alachua County Commission to dedicate, rename Santa Fe Lake Park. "McGuire was a well-known community leader and environmental icon who fought to protect the water resources and natural environment throughout North Central Florida. She was the longtime president of the Santa Fe Lake Dwellers Association."

• WUFT News: Clay County Regional Sports Complex opens for tournament play in northeast Florida. "A problem often occurring in northeast Florida is finding sports facilities not already leased to different recreation organizations. Clay County Regional Sports Complex will be the first of its kind in the county and aims to eliminate this problem."

The Point Podcast: Florida undercounted, underfunded. Monday's host, Sophia Bailly, speaks with Meg Cannan, a senior research analyst for Florida TaxWatch, about the state of Florida’s census undercount and the impact the state might see in federal funding.

• WLRN-Miami: Could online gambling provide millions to save land and fight sea rise in Florida? "Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a new law Thursday that could pump hundreds of millions of dollars into Florida’s struggling environment from an unlikely source: online gambling. There’s just one catch. Opponents to Florida’s compact with the Seminole Tribe are hoping to get the U.S. Supreme Court to throw out the deal."

• WUSF-Tampa: A 'pandemic' among sea urchins could be on the rise, Florida researchers find. "A ciliate, a single-celled organism, killed 95% of long-spined sea urchins called Diadema antillarum in affected areas between Florida and the Caribbean back in 2022."

• Associated Press: Rudy Giuliani can remain in $3.5 million Palm Beach condo, despite bankruptcy and creditors' motion. "At a hearing, Judge Sean Lane acknowledged the 'significant' concern that Giuliani was sinking money into the condo that is owed to his numerous creditors, but said he would hold off on compelling a sale of the roughly $3.5 million property."

• WGCU-Fort Myers: Releases of Lake O's polluted water now welcomed by environmental group. "In this case, the change of heart is that releases of polluted water from Lake Okeechobee into the Caloosahatchee River are no longer a near-apocalypse happening, but rather a beneficial event for the environmentally weary watershed."

• WUSF-Tampa: USF students end hunger strike over school's investments in pro-Israel companies. "The organizers announced that although USF officials did not meet their demands, they are encouraging members to end the protest due to health concerns. The group also said it will continue its efforts."

• Central Florida Public Media: Orlando's Ukrainian amputees see less donations for prosthetics. "RSU sponsors Ukranian amputees at sites all over the country. The Orlando site specializes in leg amputees. Outside the country there are many more amputee soldiers waiting, hoping to get help, but as the line grows longer RSU is finding less money available to help them."

• WUSF-Tampa: These two men are in charge of making nearly all the road signs for Hillsborough County. "On an average drive through Hillsborough County, you're likely to see hundreds, if not thousands of road signs. It turns out, two men are in charge of making nearly all of the signs ... from scratch."

• Politics: Biden wants union labor to rebuild the Baltimore bridge. That could touch off a fight

• Politics: A man was charged with setting a fire at Sen. Bernie Sanders' Vermont office

• Education: This year, colleges must choose between fast financial aid offers, or accurate ones

• Elections: Parents are struggling with high prices this year. It may shape how they vote

• Business: Some Walmart shoppers could get up to $500 in cash from a class-action settlement

• Law: Police shot Nakala Murry's young son. Now, she could lose custody of her kids.

• National: A lot of kids got to see the last total eclipse. What they remember may surprise you

• Health: Blended families are common. Here are tips to help stepsiblings get along

