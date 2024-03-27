The Point, March 27, 2024: UF protestors decry SB 846

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



The stories near you

• WUFT News: Protestors at UF reject SB 846, call for education without borders. "Over 100 people gathered on the University of Florida campus on Tuesday to protest Florida SB 846, a new law that restricts the 12 public universities from receiving gifts and entering into international cultural agreements with certain foreign countries."

• Fresh Take Florida: Prosecutor wants UF student accused of sex attack jailed until trial to protect community. "In a highly unusual move, a prosecutor is asking a judge to keep a University of Florida student accused of attempted sexual battery in jail indefinitely."

• Associated Press: Academics challenge Florida law restricting research exchanges from prohibited countries like China. "The University of Florida professor who also is originally from China said the law has stopped him from recruiting the most qualified postdoctoral candidates to assist with his research, which has slowed his publishing productivity and research projects, according to the lawsuit."

• Florida Storms: Severe storms with flooding risk across north Florida through Wednesday. "A slow moving frontal system will deliver the potential for some severe wind gusts over 60 mph and possibly an isolated tornado through Wednesday night."

• WCJB: Celebration Pointe files for bankruptcy. "Celebration Pointe filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in federal court on March 14. The mixed-use development in western Alachua County opened in 2018. It houses restaurants, shops, entertainment venues, and apartments."

• Mainstreet Daily News: High Springs selects Bloodsworth for City Commission. "The special election comes less than five months after High Springs voters selected Steve Tapanes to the seat over incumbent Gloria James. However, Tapanes resigned in late December over new state regulations about financial disclosure for city commissioners."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Newberry city staff reviews charter school budget. "Newberry city staff presented a review of a proposed budget on Monday from Education First for Newberry for the town’s schools if they convert to charters."

• Ocala Gazette: Deadline extended for utility customers to cash fire service refund checks. "With the deadline fast approaching for Ocala utility customers to receive and cash court-ordered refund checks for illegally assessed fire service fees, attorneys for the city and the customers have agreed to temporarily halt to the uncollected money from automatically reverting to the city."

• The Point Podcast: Why Jewish vote is key in 2024. Wednesday's host, Caitlyn Schiffer, speaks with Kenneth Wald, Professor emeritus of political science, on the methodology behind Jewish-American voters decision and how the Israel-Hamas war and rising antisemitism may impact their voting for the upcoming presidential election.

Today's sponsored message

Around the state

• Fresh Take Florida: Florida law banning social media for young teens to become law in January, after DeSantis signs off. "A new Florida law banning young teens from using social media – rewritten after Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed an earlier proposal – will take effect in January, after the governor signed it into law Monday. He warned parents about predators online."

• WMFE-Orlando: Florida Board of Governors considers changing how students meet civic literacy requirement. "The Board of Governors is meeting Wednesday, March 27 to discuss a replacement for sociology as a core course and changes to civics literacy in Florida. Sociology was dropped to comply with restrictions on instruction around human sexuality."

• WLRN-Miami: Haitian leaders urge state officials to address root causes of migration. "Amid political chaos and a growing humanitarian crisis in Haiti, state officials have been prepping for what they claim to be a coming surge of Haitian migrants arriving to the U.S. by boat — something which hasn’t yet materialized."

• WFLA-Tampa: Baltimore’s Key Bridge collapse brings back memories of Sunshine Skyway Bridge tragedy. "On May 9, 1980, 35 people were killed when a 19,734-ton Summit Venture freighter ship slammed into the Sunshine Skyway Bridge."

• WUSF-Tampa: Florida Aquarium unveils an expansion of its coral restoration center while receiving state funds. "The expanded complex doubles the original facility's capacity with state-of-the-art coral care equipment. The upgrades are worth $3 million."

• WMFE-Orlando: Whether it’s March Madness or not, Women’s elite sports is slam dunk for Florida economy. "Croom said Central Florida’s economy benefits from investments like this into local professional women’s teams, the Orlando Pride and Orlando Valkyries, by creating jobs and boosting revenue for local businesses."

• Jacksonville Today: Sex offender who hacked Jumbotron gets 220 years. "U.S. District Court Judge Brian Davis sentenced Thompson, 54, on Monday for producing and possessing child sex abuse material, violating the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act and hacking the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Jumbotron screen."

• WMFE-Orlando: Exploring the women of U.S. space exploration. "Sitting in front of the TV as a child, Wendy Lawrence watched the Apollo moon missions, which sparked her 25-year journey to make it to space. In that journey, Lawrence became a Navy captain, helicopter pilot, and in 1992, was selected by NASA to trek into space. Lawrence said her first mission to space was a dream come true for her."

From NPR News

• National: Photos: Baltimore's Key Bridge collapses; search and rescue efforts continue

• World: A U.K. court delays extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the U.S.

• Law: N.Y. judge issues a limited gag order on Trump ahead of hush money trial

• Politics: Former RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel dropped as an NBC contributor following outcry

• Religion: People say they're leaving religion due to anti-LGBTQ teachings and sexual abuse

• Race: In Lakota Nation, people are asking: Who does a language belong to?

• Health: For patients with disabilities, this doctor prioritizes independence — and fun

• Business: In its quest for American doughnut domination, Krispy Kreme forges a Mc-partnership

Kristin Moorehead curated today's edition of The Point.