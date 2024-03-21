The Point, March 21, 2024: School board member, parents oppose charter school proposal

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



The stories near you

• WUFT News: Alachua County School Board member, parents oppose charter school conversion proposal at meeting. "During Chairwoman Diyonne McGraw’s report in the meeting opening, Board Member Tina Certain expressed her disapproval of the school conversions."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Three arrested for Pointe 23 Apartments murder. "Three suspects were arrested Wednesday and charged with armed robbery and murder in the Feb. 19 shooting at Pointe 23 Apartments."

• The Alligator: Barnes & Noble hosts grand opening at Butler Plaza. "As the clock struck 9 a.m. and the ribbon was cut, more than 100 people rushed into the brand-new store and got lost in the rows of crisp, colorful books for sale."

• Ocala Gazette: Construction group chosen for preconstruction of new water treatment plant. "The 30-million-gallon-per-day plant, to be located at 3744 S Pine Ave., will provide relief to the Upper Floridan Aquifer and Silver Springs with four aquifer wells that will be drilled 1,300 feet deep."

• WUFT News: Federal Trade Commission warns of scams. "The Federal Trade Commission said scammers are using the names of real employees to deceive consumers."

• WUFT News: Vacationers support small businesses in Florida thanks to RV camping program. "Bill and Molly Webster needed a place to park their boat. The Georgetown, Maine, residents were mapping out an 11-day drive to Florida for their annual boating trip when some friends told them about a company called Harvest Hosts."

• WCJB: ‘Are you in the dark?’ Marketing campaign revealed at Gainesville chamber event. "The group behind the viral marketing campaign in Gainesville “Are you in the dark?” has been revealed. The campaign generated lots of speculation online about the message’s true meaning."

• The Point Podcast: Dim your lights, save a life. Thursday's host, Caitlyn Schiffer, speaks with Lucas Meers, marine turtle permit holder with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, regarding the sea turtle nesting season in Florida and how we can better ensure their safety during this time.

Around the state

• News Service of Florida: Abortion opponents urge Florida Supreme Court to take up ballot amendment. "With the Florida Supreme Court deciding whether an abortion-rights constitutional amendment should go on the November ballot, Attorney General Ashley Moody's office and abortion opponents are urging justices to consider another part of the state Constitution that they say could apply to 'unborn children.'"

• Associated Press: DeSantis signs a bill that bans sleeping in public spaces. "The new law takes effect Oct. 1. The state Department of Children and Families would oversee local governments that set up designated areas for people to camp for up to a year."

• WUSF-Tampa: Florida College Access Network looks to expand dual enrollment chances for underrepresented students. "The network is making a case to expand dual enrollment classes to all eligible middle and high schools statewide. This lets students take college-level courses — sometimes for credit — while they’re still in middle or high school."

• WMFE-Orlando: FDEP invites public input on new water quality credit program. "The program would allow government entities to buy 'enhancement credits' to compensate for negative impacts to water quality from development projects."

• PolitiFact FL: Social media accounts use AI-generated audio to push 2024 election misinformation. "Recent advances in generative AI have made it harder to determine whether online content is real or fake. We talked to experts about how this technology is changing the information landscape and how to spot AI-generated audio."

• Miami Herald: Miami-Dade’s push to protect outdoor workers dies after state ban. What’s next? "Outdoor workers in Miami-Dade looking for water, breaks and shade from the sweltering South Florida sun went to their politicians for help. But after powerful pushback from agriculture and construction lobbyists, on Tuesday Miami-Dade County Commission put an end to a landmark bill that would’ve protected 80,000 outdoor workers."

• News Service of Florida: Citizens Property Insurance faces questions from the US Senate. "Seizing on a comment by Gov. Ron DeSantis, the chairman of the U.S. Senate Budget Committee has ratcheted up a request for financial information about Florida’s Citizens Property Insurance Corp."

• WLRN-Miami: Fort Lauderdale is looking at raising roads to battle rising seas. "Fort Lauderdale, with its overabundance of low-lying neighborhoods both inland and along the coast, is already looking at one drastic, 'last-resort' option to help keep streets high and dry: Raising roads."

• WMFE-Orlando: After injunction, FDLE continues probe of Regina Hill’s ‘exploitation’ of 96-year-old constituent. "Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill's alleged mistreatment of a 96-year-old constituent is under scrutiny amid a year-long Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation."

From NPR News

• Education: Alabama governor signs ban on DEI funds that restricts 'divisive concepts' in schools

• Politics: A North Dakota ballot question could be a legal test case for political age limits

• Law: What to know about SB 4, the Texas immigration law in the courts now

• Economy: Federal Reserve holds interest rates steady, projects three rate cuts later this year

• World: Protesters in Cuba demand food and electricity as shortages bring hardship

• Health: U.S. life expectancy rebounded in 2022 but COVID and drug overdoses were still deadly

• Animals: A New York man's pet alligator was seized after 30 years. Now, he wants Albert back

• Culture: They lampoon American corporate culture — and the internet is here for it

Kristin Moorehead curated today's edition of The Point.