The Point, Jan. 8, 2024: Ocala mall shooting suspect in custody

The stories near you

• Ocala Star-Banner ($): Suspect in Ocala Paddock Mall shooting arrested; news conference set for 9:30 a.m. "Police officials said Shell refused to leave a residence for a while before finally coming outside, where he was arrested without incident. He was booked into the Marion County Jail."

• The Alligator: Judge lowers bail for former UF biological scientist accused of child abuse. "A Gainesville judge reduced bond Wednesday for a former UF biological scientist accused of locking her two children in cages while going to work."

• Ocala Gazette: Silver Springs Walmart bomb threat cleared. "At 2:45 p.m, Marion County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad cleared the building finding no bomb and no reported injuries, according to spokesperson for Ocala Police Department."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Gainesville unveils webpage dedicated for new open-container restrictions. "With the first weekend of 2024 under the new ordinance, the online resource, gainesvillefl.gov/sipandstroll, features frequently-asked questions for both patrons and business owners along with showing maps of the two 'Sip & Stroll Districts,' also known as the arts, culture and entertainment districts."

• Ocala Gazette: FHP veteran files to run for sheriff. "Milton Simmons Busby Jr. has filed candidacy papers to enter the race for Marion County sheriff, opposing the incumbent Sheriff Billy Woods in the 2024 election."

• Mainstreet Daily News: UF launches $2.5 million strategic sports initiative. "According to a UF press release, the multi-faceted initiative hopes to propel the university onto the global stage in sports performance, communication and healthcare while illuminating its sports facilities and partnerships."

Around the state

• Associated Press: DeSantis' State of the State might be as much for Iowa voters as it is for Floridians. "Tuesday's address to begin the Florida legislative session comes a week before the Iowa caucus as he continues his campaign for president."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: Republican Party of Florida poised to choose new leader on Monday. "Christian Ziegler, the current chair, is facing a rape investigation and other charges that he denies. But those charges prompted the party to strip him of his salary and authority last month."

• News Service of Florida: A Florida abortion rights initiative is much closer to the November ballot. "Supporters of a proposed constitutional amendment aimed at ensuring abortion rights in Florida have submitted enough valid petition signatures to get on the November ballot, a key step in what could become the state’s biggest political battle this year."

• WLRN-Miami: Magnet programs were meant to desegregate schools. 50 years later, Miami-Dade's are going strong. "Magnet programs were launched across the country in the 1970s to voluntarily desegregate schools, by recruiting white or high income students into low income schools that serve students of color."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: Ethics professionals aren't worried about city officials resigning over new law. "City officials across Florida are resigning. There have been dozens lately, just as a new law tightening financial disclosures went into effect January 1st. The reasons given in their resignation letters range from health concerns to opposing the invasion of their privacy."

• WLRN-Miami: Planning ahead for Alzheimer's costs in Florida is key. "The Florida Legislature convenes again in Tallahassee starting on Jan. 9, and during this new session, Braisted and her colleagues plan to push state lawmakers to increase funding for Florida’s Alzheimer’s Disease Initiative. One of its roles is to help pay for respite care to give family members a break — though the program has a waitlist of about 17,000 people, Braisted said."

• News Service of Florida: The FDA has approved Florida's drug importation plan. "Almost five years after Florida began pursuing the idea, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved a plan that will allow the state to import cheaper prescription drugs from Canada."

• Florida Storms: FPREN shares safety tips for winter weather. "While Florida is known for its generally mild winters compared to many other parts of the country, winter weather, including sub-freezing temperatures, freezing rain, and even snow, are possible over parts of the state."

From NPR News

• National: Former top NRA official admits wrongdoing in New York corruption case

• National: What to know about the Jeffrey Epstein 'John Doe' files that were just unsealed

• Politics: Congressional leaders reach a deal to fund the government, avert a shutdown

• Law: Supreme Court allows Idaho abortion ban to be enacted, first such ruling since Dobbs

• Law: Supreme Court takes up Colorado's decision to kick Trump off its primary ballot

• National: FAA orders grounding of certain Boeing 737 Max 9 planes after Alaska Airlines incident

• Health: Coronavirus FAQ: My partner/roommate/kid got COVID. And I didn't. How come?

• Health: Cities with soda taxes saw sales of sugary drinks fall as prices rose, study finds

Kristin Moorehead curated today's edition of The Point.