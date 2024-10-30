What you can expect from WUFT on election night

WUFT is committed to providing factual and timely information to voters during this election cycle.

This commitment continues before, during and after election night – interviewing candidates, tracking races and following up on election results. Our goal is to remain a trusted source of news during an election in which misinformation continues to proliferate.

Here’s what you can expect from us on election night this year:



Track the winners of races across north central Florida, including city, county and state legislative race outcomes.

Provide live updates during election night, incorporating our own coverage as well as coverage from trusted wire services such as the News Service of Florida and the Associated Press.

Offer three five-minute local updates per hour during NPR's continuing coverage on WUFT-FM. On WRUF-TV (Cox Channel 6), we'll provide a live stream from 8 to 10 p.m. as race outcomes become clear. Both offerings will be streamed at the top of WUFT.org.

Explain Florida’s various amendments and ballot referendums, including what a vote “yes” or “no” would mean.

Uphold our editorial policies and journalistic values across platforms. You can read them here.