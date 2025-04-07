WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
Houston vs. Florida: Gators men's basketball ready for first national title game since 2007

WUFT | By Jada Ross
Published April 7, 2025 at 3:59 PM EDT

For the first time since 2007, Florida will play for the national championship — its fourth trip to the title game in program history.

The Gators fought their way into the final after beating top overall seed Auburn 79–73 on Saturday in the Final Four.

First-team All-American and West Regional Most Outstanding Player Walter Clayton Jr. led the Gators with a career-high 34 points.

Trailing 46–38 at the half, the Gators bounced back with an 11–0 run — classic Florida fashion.

That knack for comebacks has served them well this season.

But Florida head coach Todd Golden doesn’t think the Gators should rely on it—especially against the No. 1 defense in the country.
Jada Ross
Jada is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
