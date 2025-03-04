UF not changing campus tailgating arrangements for next season after 2024 controversy

The University of Florida has decided that it will not make any changes to campus tailgating guidelines for the upcoming football season, despite controversy that arose in September.

The deadline to renew season tickets is Thursday, an investment representing hundreds of dollars for some tailgaters, though the university has not made a public announcement about what it should expect this season.

“The University of Florida and the University Athletic Association have no plans to change campus tailgating arrangements for football fans this fall. While safety considerations or certain activities or events may require limiting some game-day parking temporarily — for example, a construction project or an emergency — UF’s goal is to make the game-day experience positive and fun-filled for our fans,” Amy Armstrong, director of communications at the UF Business Affairs office, wrote in an email.

The decision comes after fans ran into parking issues during the second game of last season. The problem was resolved within a few hours, but a statement made by the university several days later left fans confused. In the statement, UF said “all parking that has traditionally been available for tailgating will remain available for… the remainder of the season.”

Fans raised concerns about how this would impact the upcoming season, but some felt the university did not offer a satisfactory answer.

Bruce Engstrom, a longtime season ticket holder, voiced his frustration over the lack of communication from UF.

“If I and others are making a commitment this far in advance of the season, then [the university] should do the same thing,” he said. “I became a season ticket holder when they built the south end zone in 1982, and I’ve had the same two seats for all these years.”

Engstrom has asked his ticket representative about the future of tailgating, but said they could not give him an answer.

Buying a UF football season ticket is no small purchase. For the 2025-26 season, each season ticket for non-students costs $505, a $25 increase from last year, with the minimum booster fee being $150 per ticket. At a minimum, a ticket package costs $655 before taxes and fees.

Most people aren't just purchasing one ticket. Other costs such as food, drinks, gas and parking must be factored in as well, meaning game days are a costly endeavor for diehard fans.

With the amount he spends each season, Engstrom wants to ensure that he is getting the full game day experience — which for him includes tailgating, he said.

“If they aren't allowing [us to tailgate in our usual area] ’then I would not renew,” he said. “This would save me some money and time, [with] what is getting to be a hassle to attend a game.”

Restrictive game day parking is not a new issue for Alex Loiacono, a season ticket holder of over a decade. He used to park at Plaza of the Americas to tailgate out of the back of his car in the early 2010s, until it was shut down temporarily for renovations, he said. Once it reopened, fans were no longer allowed to park on the grass — leaving Loiacono and his tailgating crew to unload their belongings and park on the sidewalk near University Auditorium during the following seasons.

Last year, they ran into further complications when the university posted “no parking” signs throughout the area, preventing fans from parking on the grass and sidewalk. As a result, Loiacono and his friends started arriving to campus earlier to set up and park at Little Hall.

“[Unloading] isn’t usually an issue, although I have been stopped by the cops several times because I have my car parked in the street,” he said.

Over the years, tailgating has become more of a hassle because of the constantly changing regulations, Loiacono said.

“Whenever they make these changes, it's under the guise of, ‘Let's protect the grass and the environment,’” he said. “People parking on the grass for eight days a year is not going to destroy it, and if it is, you probably need to get better landscaping crews.”

He and others worry that imposing restrictions dims the lively atmosphere that tailgating brings to campus.

Loiacono shared that his favorite tailgating memory took place several years ago when he had friends visiting from Louisiana State University. The large group set up in Plaza of the Americas where SEC Nation was filming, and they were a featured tailgate on the show.

“From our very humble beginnings of two chairs and Pub Subs to now, we have a really big set up with a TV, grill, games, multiple tents,” he said. “It’s something we’ve added to over the years, and we enjoy doing it.”

Loiacono wants to continue adding to his set up, but if the university continues to make it more difficult to tailgate, he would consider putting his money elsewhere, he said. He is considering purchasing a large TV and surround sound system for his home so that he can host people there instead.

While Engstrom and Loiacono both live nearby, they mentioned how much difficulty the restrictions will pose for those who travel to attend games.

“I live close to Gainesville in Williston, but can you imagine what it's like for someone who doesn't live close?” Engstrom said. “[Imagine coming from] Orlando or Tampa, driving 3 to 4 hours to attend a game and then finding out you can't park or tailgate,” Engstrom said.

Similarly, Loiacono’s seat neighbor comes from Orlando on the weekends to attend games. Tailgating restrictions could also have a trickle-down effect on the local economy, especially considering game weekends draw lots of tourism into Gainesville.

“You look at hotel prices in Gainesville and they’re dirt cheap any time of the year except for football season and graduation,” Loiacono said, “and then they quadruple in price.”

In addition to the fall tailgating guidelines, fans will also encounter them during the Gators’ spring football game. The Orange & Blue Game is scheduled for April 12.