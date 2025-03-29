WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
UF students hear of efforts to outlaw driving while using hand-held devices

WUFT | By Carlyn Chance
Published March 29, 2025 at 5:38 PM EDT
Demetrius Branca, president of the Anthony Phoenix Branca Foundation, is on a statewide campaign in support of a law that would make it illegal to operate a motor vehicle while using a handheld wireless communications device.

A Tallahassee man advocating for a stricter distracted driving law was in Gainesville on Saturday sharing his message with University of Florida students.

Demetrius Branca, president of the Anthony Phoenix Branca Foundation, is on a statewide campaign in support of a law that would make it illegal to operate a motor vehicle while using a handheld wireless communications device.

Branca was at the University of Florida's Public Safety building to speak to UF students about the dangers of distracted driving.

Branca said he is committed to this campaign after his 19-year-old son was fatally injured when a distracted driver hit his son’s motorcycle in 2014.

Florida currently bans texting while driving but allows other handheld uses such as Apple CarPlay and voice commands.

The proposed legislation, Senate Bill 1318, seeks to expand current restrictions to include all handheld device usage behind the wheel. The bill is currently scheduled to go to the Senate Rules committee on April 1.

