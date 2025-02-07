Suspect wanted for murder in Gadsden County killed in shootout with police

Video surveillance footage shows the man suspected of killing two people in a Gadsden County robbery and injuring a deputy. (Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook)

A man suspected of killing two people at a gas station in Gadsden County is dead after a manhunt and shootout with police early Friday morning, authorities say.

The suspect was wanted for robbing a Mobil gas station along Pat Thomas Parkway at gunpoint Thursday night, injuring two people and leaving two dead.

The vehicle involved in the shooting was spotted in Columbia County this morning, according to the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office, prompting a pursuit by the Florida Highway Patrol and officers from Gadsen and Columbia counties.

As a result, the driver crashed and began shooting at the officers, striking a Suwannee county deputy before fleeing on foot, the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office said. The deputy is expected to recover, according to the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect was killed by police in Columbia County, the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post at 8:51 a.m. He has yet to be identified. State authorities and officers from Gadsen, Jacksonville, Columbia and Suwannee counties were involved in the manhunt.

___