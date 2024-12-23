Former Sheriff’s granddaughter defers prosecution, enters 2-year probation in mass shooting threat case

Earlier this month, former Alachua County Sheriff Emery Gainey’s granddaughter agreed to a pre-trial intervention agreement over a felony charge of threatening to commit a mass shooting.

Kayli Brooke Gollwitzer, 19, faced the second-degree felony charge after posting on the social media platform Snapchat saying, “Yeah, I’m shooting up the school” while attending the Buchholz High School prom in April, according to the arrest report.

Under the agreement, Gollwitzer’s trial is postponed for two years while she remains on probation. She must complete 100 hours of community service, report to a probation officer every month, maintain employment or be enrolled full time as a student and not leave the county or state without first notifying the officer.

After completing the two-year probation, prosecutors will decide whether to continue moving forward with the charges. Her $10,000 bond was canceled and she was released on Dec. 11.