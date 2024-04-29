© 2024 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Alachua County Sheriff’s granddaughter arrested on mass shooting threat charge

WUFT | By Kristin Moorehead
Published April 29, 2024 at 11:14 AM EDT

Alachua County Sheriff Emery Gainey’s granddaughter was arrested Saturday on a charge of threatening a mass shooting.

Kayli Gollwitzer, 18, is facing a second-degree felony charge after posting on social media platform Snapchat saying, “Yeah, I’m shooting up the school” while attending the Buchholz High School prom on Friday night, according to the arrest report.

Deputies said Snapchat’s parent company, Snap Inc, reported the message to the FBI, who alerted the local sheriff’s office. The report states that during her arrest, Gollwitzer was “in visible distress” and told authorities the post was a “joke.” She also said she does not have access to a firearm, which her parents confirmed to law enforcement.

Gainey’s office declined to offer a statement about the arrest.

Gollwitzer is being held at the Alachua County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
Law and Public Safety
Kristin Moorehead
Kristin is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Kristin Moorehead