Alachua County Sheriff’s granddaughter arrested on mass shooting threat charge

Alachua County Sheriff Emery Gainey’s granddaughter was arrested Saturday on a charge of threatening a mass shooting.

Kayli Gollwitzer, 18, is facing a second-degree felony charge after posting on social media platform Snapchat saying, “Yeah, I’m shooting up the school” while attending the Buchholz High School prom on Friday night, according to the arrest report.

Deputies said Snapchat’s parent company, Snap Inc, reported the message to the FBI, who alerted the local sheriff’s office. The report states that during her arrest, Gollwitzer was “in visible distress” and told authorities the post was a “joke.” She also said she does not have access to a firearm, which her parents confirmed to law enforcement.

Gainey’s office declined to offer a statement about the arrest.

Gollwitzer is being held at the Alachua County Jail on a $10,000 bond.