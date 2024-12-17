Man sentenced to 35 years for February Gainesville murder

A 25-year-old man accepted a guilty plea deal for a Gainesville murder in February and was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Dyquann Freeney was found guilty of second-degree murder using a firearm, robbery with a firearm, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, fabricating evidence and firing a weapon into an occupied vehicle, all of which are second-degree felonies.

A grand jury originally indicted Freeney on a first-degree murder charge, but the sentence was reduced following the plea deal.

The victim, Caleb Fries, was the target of a robbery when he was shot in his car near 700 NE 23rd Ave., according to a Gainesville Police Department press release.

Mikhail Lawson, 15, and Kemeon Lee, 16, were also indicted for their alleged involvement in the robbery. Lee accepted a guilty plea in June and was sentenced to 60 months of probation. Lawson’s case is still ongoing. The next hearing in his case is scheduled for February 2025.

Freeney had already served 269 days in jail which will be credited to his sentence.