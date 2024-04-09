Two teens, one man indicted by grand jury for February murder

A 24-year-old man and two teenagers have been indicted by a grand jury for a Gainesville murder on Feb. 19.

The victim, Caleb Fries, was the target of a robbery when he was shot in his car near 700 NE 23rd Ave., according to a Gainesville Police Department press release.

Police arrested Dyquann Freeney, 24, Mikhail Lawson, 14, and Kemeon Lee, 15, for their alleged involvement in the murder.

(From left to right) Dyquann Freeney, 24, Mikhail Lawson, 14, and Kemeon Lee, 15, were indicted by a grand jury for the Feb. 19 Gainesville murder of Caleb Fries. (Courtesy Alachua County Jail)

All three are facing charges of first-degree murder and robbery with a firearm. Freeney is also facing charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, tampering with physical evidence and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle.

They are all being held without bond in the Alachua County Jail.