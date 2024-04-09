© 2024 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Two teens, one man indicted by grand jury for February murder

WUFT | By Kristin Moorehead
Published April 9, 2024 at 9:43 AM EDT

A 24-year-old man and two teenagers have been indicted by a grand jury for a Gainesville murder on Feb. 19.

The victim, Caleb Fries, was the target of a robbery when he was shot in his car near 700 NE 23rd Ave., according to a Gainesville Police Department press release.

Police arrested Dyquann Freeney, 24, Mikhail Lawson, 14, and Kemeon Lee, 15, for their alleged involvement in the murder.

(From left to right) Dyquann Freeney, 24, Mikhail Lawson, 14, and Kemeon Lee, 15, were indicted by a grand jury for the Feb. 19 Gainesville murder of Caleb Fries. (Courtesy Alachua County Jail)
(From left to right) Dyquann Freeney, 24, Mikhail Lawson, 14, and Kemeon Lee, 15, were indicted by a grand jury for the Feb. 19 Gainesville murder of Caleb Fries. (Courtesy Alachua County Jail)

All three are facing charges of first-degree murder and robbery with a firearm. Freeney is also facing charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, tampering with physical evidence and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle.

They are all being held without bond in the Alachua County Jail.
Tags
Law and Public Safety murderfirst degree murderAlachua CountyGainesvilleGainesville Police Departmentgunsgun violencegun deathsGainesville guns
Kristin Moorehead
Kristin is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Kristin Moorehead