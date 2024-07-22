Alachua County realtor Terry Martin-Back completes treatment court program, charges dropped

Terry Martin-Back has successfully completed the Veterans Treatment Court program resulting in the dismissal of charges for threats madein 2022against Gainesville city commissioners.

Court documents, including the Veterans Treatment Court Notice of Completion, confirm Martin-Back's successful participation and completion of the intensive rehabilitation program. This marks the conclusion of a legal issue that began when Martin-Back faced accusations of making threats against members of the Gainesville City Commission including former mayor Lauren Poe in September 2022.

Last July, Martin-Back was accepted into the Veterans Treatment Court for a program that specialized in assisting veterans dealing with legal issues linked to substance abuse, mental health challenges, or other service-related traumas. The program lasted 12 months and combines judicial supervision with comprehensive support services, aiming to address underlying issues rather than focusing solely on punitive measures.

Martin-Back reportedly demonstrated a constant commitment to his treatment and rehabilitation throughout the program. The successful completion of the program resulted in the dismissal of charges against him, effectively closing the case.