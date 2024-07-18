GPS removal request denied for former Ignite Life Center member facing sexual battery charges

Noel Cruz, facing charges of lewd or lascivious battery against a minor at Ignite Life Center, will continue to wear his GPS monitoring bracelet, a judge decided Tuesday.

Judge David P. Kreider denied Cruz’s request to remove the bracelet. His is one of several criminal court cases stemming from accusations of sexual crimes against children at the center.

Cruz, the third individual arrested in connection with such offenses at Ignite Life, was apprehended following allegations of sexual misconduct involving a person under 16 years old. He has pleaded not guilty.

His next court date is set for Aug. 20. The decision to uphold the monitoring requirement reflects ongoing efforts to safeguard the community against potential threats posed by individuals facing serious criminal allegations.

Cruz’s arrest follows those of Gabriel Hemenez and Christian Vargas, both of whom faced similar charges. Gabriel Hemenez, a former church employee, was the first to be sentenced in this ongoing investigation. Last March, Hemenez accepted a plea deal for a five-year prison sentence on two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation and one count of attempted sexual battery against a minor. His sentence also includes eight years of sex offender probation and supervision and permanent sex offender registration. His case set a precedent in the investigation, shedding light on the alarming trend of abuse allegations within the church community.

Christian Vargas, church leader and son of Ignite Life Head Pastor Mark Vega, was subsequently arrested and charged with lewd or lascivious battery against a minor and lewd or lascivious conduct involving an adult aged 18 or older.

The unfolding events have sparked significant community concern and prompted calls for increased scrutiny and accountability within religious institutions where vulnerable populations like minorities and minors are at risk. As the legal proceedings continue, the Gainesville community remains vigilant in ensuring justice and protection for those affected by these distressing incidents.

Fort Lauderdale-based Horowitz Law filed three lawsuits against Ignite Life Center and the Orlando-based Florida Multicultural District Council of the Assemblies of God Church that oversees Ignite Life Center in Gainesville.

Jessica Arbour, an attorney at Horowitz Law representing the three plaintiffs, said in a statement that "the abuse of children within a close-knit church community is devastating to those children, their families, and to an entire community faced with the idea that their church leaders have not always lived up to their word that children are safe and protected. I applaud these brave young men for coming forward to break the silence on their experience, and for living their biblical teachings: what is done in the dark will always come to light."

