WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2024 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Florida Highway Patrol releases video footage from protest arrests at Plaza of the Americas

By WUFT News
Published June 20, 2024 at 1:40 PM EDT

The Florida Highway Patrol on Thursday released footage from the April arrests on the University of Florida campus.

The footage was obtained by a public record request to the agency and had not been previously released. Two different clips from the agency's video cameras show law enforcement responding to groups of protesters at the Plaza of the Americas on April 29.

Nine pro-Palestinian protesters were arrested that night, and the 8th Circuit State Attorney's Office formally charged them earlier this month.

The two clips are combined and rotated to the correct orientation but otherwise unedited in the video below:
Law and Public Safety
WUFT News
Contact WUFT News by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news @wuft.org
See stories by WUFT News
Related Content