Florida Highway Patrol releases video footage from protest arrests at Plaza of the Americas

The Florida Highway Patrol on Thursday released footage from the April arrests on the University of Florida campus.

The footage was obtained by a public record request to the agency and had not been previously released. Two different clips from the agency's video cameras show law enforcement responding to groups of protesters at the Plaza of the Americas on April 29.

Nine pro-Palestinian protesters were arrested that night, and the 8th Circuit State Attorney's Office formally charged them earlier this month.

The two clips are combined and rotated to the correct orientation but otherwise unedited in the video below: