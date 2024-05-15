Vigil scheduled in honor of eight lives lost in Marion County bus crash

Multiple groups have joined to hold a candlelight vigil Wednesday night in Ocala to remember the eight bus passengers killed Tuesday morning.

The Ocala Farm Ministry, the Farmworker Association of Florida and the Orlando Consulate of Mexico scheduled the event for 6 p.m. at 489 NW 110 Ave. in Ocala.

Over 40 others were injured after Bryan Maclean Howard crossed the center line in his truck on State Road 40 and sideswiped the bus, authorities said.