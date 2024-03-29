UF police arrest a Trenton man accused of secretly recording UF student in library bathroom

A Trenton man is facing video voyeurism and battery charges after a University of Florida student reported being filmed in an on-campus bathroom Wednesday afternoon.

The victim told police he was using a urinal in Library West when he noticed a man, identified by law enforcement as 55-year-old Bryan Shuping, discreetly filming him from an adjoining stall.

When confronted by the student, Shuping reportedly admitted to the act. When the student told Shuping he was calling the cops, the student told police Shuping shoved him aside before fleeing. Responding officers were able to locate and arrest Shuping within 30 minutes of the call.

Bryan Shuping, 55, of Trenton, is accused of filming a student at an on-campus bathroom Wednesday, March 27, 2024. He is seen in this booking photo from the Alachua County Jail where he is being held on a $20,000 bond.

When questioned by police, Shuping told them the incident was simply a misunderstanding after he dropped his phone while watching YouTube videos. When he gave police permission to search his phone, officers quickly located a video of the victim using a urinal.

Shuping is being held in the Alachua County jail on a $20,000 bond.

This isn’t Shuping’s first time behind bars. In 2008, he was sentenced to a year in jail for battery on a person over the age of 65 and witness intimidation.

Shuping has an extensive criminal history dating back to 1986, which includes two felony and 14 misdemeanor convictions, according to court records.

Shuping has been trespassed from university property for three years.

Video voyeurism is a third-degree felony with a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.