'A man of singular purpose': Ex-police officer takes on role as firearms instructor

WUFT | By Ashleigh Lucas,
Amanda FriedmanSawyer Lamers
Published March 7, 2024 at 12:30 PM EST

Bill Quirk is a 52-year-old Gainesville resident who serves as the range master and lead firearm instructor at Shoot GTR, a local shooting range.

He moved to Gainesville in 1975, with his late father, a former US Navy fighter pilot, having attended the University of Florida Levin College of Law. Quirk also graduated from UF and earned a master's degree in Public Administration. Teaching all skill levels, Quirk’s instruction emphasizes the significant role proper training plays in being a responsible gun owner.

Before becoming a firearms instructor, Quirk spent over two decades working in law enforcement.
