Gainesville organization leads efforts in Teen Violence Awareness Month

WUFT | By Cassandra DesVergers
Published February 16, 2024 at 5:10 PM EST

In 2010, Congress deemed the month of February as Teen Domestic Violence Awareness Month. This annual effort is to provide education and awareness to prevent dating violence before it starts. Peaceful Paths in Gainesville aims to provide support and services to survivors. Through outreach programs at different schools, the organization hopes to educate teens on signs of a healthy relationship. Those who are or know someone experiencing abuse are encouraged to contact the National Domestic Abuse Hotline (800) 799-7233.
Law and Public Safety
Cassandra DesVergers
Cassandra is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
