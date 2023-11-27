Chabad UF Jewish Student Center increases security after Friday vandalism

The Chabad UF Jewish Student Center, listed on its website as the “heart of Jewish life on campus,” will have stricter security after it was vandalized Friday morning.

Berl Goldman, a rabbi at the center, said two signs located outside Chabad UF were written over. One of the signs is a banner that reads “Gator Nation Stands with Israel.” The other sign has the center’s logo. Both now have phrases like “Burn in Hell” and “Child Murders” written on them.

Goldman said vandalism on the grounds also included an antisemitic trope about the Star of David.

“This is a hate crime, and it's targeted right now on property,” he said. “But, unfortunately, incidents like this can lead to the next person seeing and learning from this and doing acts of violence.”

No damage was found inside the center, he said. Security footage shows the person vandalizing the center and walking away.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact Goldman at 352-256-3323.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for further developments. Contact WUFT News by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.