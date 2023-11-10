Residents upset after southwest Gainesville apartment catches fire

Gainesville Fire Rescue is investigating a fire at a southwest Gainesville apartment building that burned down early Thursday morning.

Officials say no one was hurt, but neighbors say the fire is reflective of a larger problem within their complex.

Windsor Court residents said this is one of three fires residents have faced in recent memory. They said it is the second fire that has occurred in the same unit.

Several neighbors said the units were boarded up after the last fire and were occupied by people who are homeless.