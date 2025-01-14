WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
PolitiFact: Live fact-checking Pete Hegseth's Senate confirmation hearing

WLRN Public Media | By PolitiFact Staff
Published January 14, 2025 at 9:38 AM EST
Pete Hegseth, right, joined by his wife Jennifer Rauchet, arrives at the Capitol in Washington.
J. Scott Applewhite
/
AP
Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to be defense secretary, right, joined by his wife Jennifer Rauchet, arrives at the Capitol in Washington, Dec. 5, 2024.

WLRN has partnered with PolitiFact to fact-check Florida politicians. The Pulitzer Prize-winning team seeks to present the true facts, unaffected by agenda or biases.

Starting Jan. 14, the Republican-led U.S. Senate plans to hold hearings for President-elect Donald Trump’s Cabinet picks, with the aim of confirming their appointments directly after Trump’s Jan. 20 inauguration.

PolitiFact will provide fact-checking and analysis on some of these public reviews for officials who are in line to run, for example, the State, Treasury, Defense, Homeland Security, Energy, Interior, Transportation and Veterans Affairs Departments and the CIA.
