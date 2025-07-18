WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2025 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Gainesville residents join in 'good trouble' protests

WUFT | By Maria Avlonitis
Published July 18, 2025 at 4:21 AM EDT
From left, Robin Luger and Woody Blue stand with handmade signs during the nationwide "Good Trouble" protest at Fred Cone Park in Gainesville, Fla., Thursday, July 17, 2025. “We're doing what we can to show that there are a lot of people that disagree with the way the government is," Blue said. "We're expressing our opinion." (Maria Avlonitis/WUFT News)
1 of 8  — 071725 Good Trouble Protest MA 01.JPG
From left, Robin Luger and Woody Blue stand with handmade signs during the nationwide "Good Trouble" protest at Fred Cone Park in Gainesville, Fla., Thursday, July 17, 2025. “We're doing what we can to show that there are a lot of people that disagree with the way the government is," Blue said. "We're expressing our opinion." (Maria Avlonitis/WUFT News)
Nicole Fields, a grant writer, holds up her homemade sign as some passing cars honk during the nationwide "Good Trouble" protest at Fred Cone Park in Gainesville, Fla., Thursday, July 17, 2025.. "I think it's absolutely ridiculous that Trump and his cabinet are withholding federal funds for students because it's gonna affect our most vulnerable populations," Fields said. (Maria Avlonitis/WUFT News)
2 of 8  — 071725 Good Trouble Protest MA 03.JPG
Nicole Fields, a grant writer, holds up her homemade sign as some passing cars honk during the nationwide "Good Trouble" protest at Fred Cone Park in Gainesville, Fla., Thursday, July 17, 2025.. "I think it's absolutely ridiculous that Trump and his cabinet are withholding federal funds for students because it's gonna affect our most vulnerable populations," Fields said. (Maria Avlonitis/WUFT News)
Lindsay Griffin, of Ocala, leads a crowd in chants during the nationwide "Good Trouble" protest at Fred Cone Park in Gainesville, Fla., Thursday, July 17, 2025. "Good trouble!" She chanted. (Maria Avlonitis/WUFT News)
3 of 8  — 071725 Good Trouble Protest MA 02.JPG
Lindsay Griffin, of Ocala, leads a crowd in chants during the nationwide "Good Trouble" protest at Fred Cone Park in Gainesville, Fla., Thursday, July 17, 2025. "Good trouble!" She chanted. (Maria Avlonitis/WUFT News)
Gretchen Murphy holds a sign for passing cars to see during the nationwide "Good Trouble" protest at Fred Cone Park in Gainesville, Fla., Thursday, July 17, 2025. Murphy brought the same sign when she went to a Black Lives Matter protest in 2020. "It's really sad that it's still very much holds up today," she said. (Maria Avlonitis/WUFT News)
4 of 8  — 071725 Good Trouble Protest MA 04.JPG
Gretchen Murphy holds a sign for passing cars to see during the nationwide "Good Trouble" protest at Fred Cone Park in Gainesville, Fla., Thursday, July 17, 2025. Murphy brought the same sign when she went to a Black Lives Matter protest in 2020. "It's really sad that it's still very much holds up today," she said. (Maria Avlonitis/WUFT News)
A large crowd gathers for the nationwide "Good Trouble" protest at Fred Cone Park in Gainesville, Fla., Thursday, July 17, 2025. (Maria Avlonitis/WUFT News)
5 of 8  — 071725 Good Trouble Protest MA 06.JPG
A large crowd gathers for the nationwide "Good Trouble" protest at Fred Cone Park in Gainesville, Fla., Thursday, July 17, 2025. (Maria Avlonitis/WUFT News)
Air Force veteran Dawn Diaz-Ruiz walks with her granddaughter during the nationwide "Good Trouble" protest at Fred Cone Park in Gainesville, Fla., Thursday, July 17, 2025.. "This is one of those 'necessary trouble,'" Diaz said. "Not everybody can be out here speaking up for whatever reason... so those of us who can should." (Maria Avlonitis/WUFT News)
6 of 8  — 071725 Good Trouble Protest MA 05.JPG
Air Force veteran Dawn Diaz-Ruiz walks with her granddaughter during the nationwide "Good Trouble" protest at Fred Cone Park in Gainesville, Fla., Thursday, July 17, 2025.. "This is one of those 'necessary trouble,'" Diaz said. "Not everybody can be out here speaking up for whatever reason... so those of us who can should." (Maria Avlonitis/WUFT News)
Pierce Butler, of Gainesville, holds a sign for passing cars to see during the nationwide "Good Trouble" protest at Fred Cone Park in Gainesville, Fla., Thursday, July 17, 2025. "If you look around, everybody's made their own sign," he said. "There's a lot of individuality here." (Maria Avlonitis/WUFT News)
7 of 8  — 071725 Good Trouble Protest MA 08.JPG
Pierce Butler, of Gainesville, holds a sign for passing cars to see during the nationwide "Good Trouble" protest at Fred Cone Park in Gainesville, Fla., Thursday, July 17, 2025. "If you look around, everybody's made their own sign," he said. "There's a lot of individuality here." (Maria Avlonitis/WUFT News)
Mark Stowe, of Gainesville, waves an American flag upside-down during the nationwide "Good Trouble" protest at Fred Cone Park in Gainesville, Fla., Thursday, July 17, 2025. The flag belonged to his dad who served in World War II. "I know he would've been here if he was still with us," Stowe said. " My dad would be heartbroken to see this." (Maria Avlonitis/WUFT News)
8 of 8  — 071725 Good Trouble Protest MA 07.JPG
Mark Stowe, of Gainesville, waves an American flag upside-down during the nationwide "Good Trouble" protest at Fred Cone Park in Gainesville, Fla., Thursday, July 17, 2025. The flag belonged to his dad who served in World War II. "I know he would've been here if he was still with us," Stowe said. " My dad would be heartbroken to see this." (Maria Avlonitis/WUFT News)

Dozens of Gainesville residents stood up for what they believed in on Thursday: good trouble.

Protesters gathered along University Avenue next to Fred Cone Park to join the nationwide “Good Trouble” protest from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Inspired by the late Congressman John Lewis, protest organizers said the display was a response to attacks on people’s “civil and human rights by the Trump administration.”

Lewis coined the term “Good Trouble” during the Civil Rights era; the nationwide protest comes five years after he passed away.

Large crowds gathered with handmade signs and flags along the street. People chatted with each other as the afternoon sun shone brightly, and cars drove by honking in support. The 50501 coalition of Gainesville handed out water bottles throughout the protest.

To Gainesville resident Mark Stowe, his father is the reason he protests regularly.

“I know he would've been here if he was still with us,” Stowe said. “My dad would be heartbroken to see this.”

He said his father was a World War II veteran, and he would have been disappointed to see how the current administration is running the country. Stowe held his father’s large American flag upside down as it caught the little breeze that cooled off the area.

“We've normalized things that would've been totally unthinkable,” Stowe said.

The “Good Trouble” protests follow a month after the nationwide “No Kings” protests, a movement that rejects what it perceives as authoritarianism, billionaire-first politics, and the militarization of American democracy, according to the event’s organizers.

Some protesters like Dawn Diaz-Ruiz, a hospital worker in Gainesville, came out because they themselves are veterans, and the country’s current state is “not what I signed up for.”

Diaz-Ruiz served in the Air Force, and she said what’s happening across the country is not what she signed up to protect.

She said the current administration is tearing down everything that veterans like her said they wanted to support and defend. The Gainesville local brought her son and granddaughter to protest as well, and they each sat along the road in chairs with handmade signs.

“Not everybody can be out here speaking up for whatever reason, physical reasons, mental abilities, different things,” she said, “so those of us who can, should.”

David Goboff, a Gainesville resident, said he protests because he doesn’t like what’s going on in America, and he’d like it to change. Protesting is a way to peacefully do it, he said.

He held up a handmade tank sign that he took to the “No Kings” protest last month.

People came out for their own reasons. People came because of what’s happening to immigrants across, the constitution, and in his case, public education, Goboff said.

“The more people who know, the more people who feel this way, the better chance we'll have of turning it over,” he said.

But the “good trouble” had some actual trouble as well. A sports team practicing at Fred Cone Park had to delay their practice because protesters had taken up all the spots in the parking lot. A parent said it was the Swampville Gators football team that had to delay their practice.

A volunteer at the protest said as soon as the coalition behind the protest found out about the parking situation, they immediately asked protesters to move their cars to the Alachua County Health Department.

The volunteer said the organizers were very sorry about causing the practice to be delayed.
Government and Politics
Maria Avlonitis
Maria is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Maria Avlonitis

Subscribe to The Point newsletter

Sign up to get a daily morning email with a roundup of all the need-to-know news and information from our area and the state of Florida, curated by WUFT News.

* indicates required