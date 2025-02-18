Several roads are being repaved in Alachua County this year

Four roads in Alachua County are set to be repaved this year at a cost nearing $15 million.

The roads — portions of Northwest 202nd Street, Northeast and Northwest 156th Avenue and Northeast County Road 1471 — together comprise approximately 11 miles. Each is dotted with potholes and blemished, uneven roads.

Beyond 2025, the Florida Department of Transportation is planning updates to other roads in Alachua County that it controls; the years that follow each project are estimates of when each road will be complete. FDOT plans to resurface the following roads:



34th Street, from Southeast Williston Road to Northwest 16th Boulevard (2028)

State Road 200, from north of State Road 26 to Northeast Waldo Road (2026)

University Avenue, from Southeast Hawthorne Road to Northeast 39th Boulevard (2026)

State Road 45, from West Newberry Road to to State Road 25 (2026)

State Road 45, from Archer Road to West Newberry Road (2026)

Funding toward repaving roads in the county comes partially from the Wild Spaces and Public Places sales surtax, which was expanded in 2022 to include roads, allows for a half cent sales tax until 2032 on all purchases in the county to help fix city infrastructure and make housing affordable in the county.