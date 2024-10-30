Tech groups ask judge to block new Florida law banning social media for teens

Internet companies are asking a federal judge in Tallahassee to block Florida from enforcing a new law banning young teens from social media.

The companies – under the umbrella of two trade organizations – filed a request for a preliminary injunction on Tuesday, one day after they sued in U.S. District Court to have the new law thrown out. The legal challenge was widely expected since Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the law in March.

The law was expected to take effect in January. The judge set a hearing next week to begin considering arguments in the case.

The law blocks anyone under 16 in Florida from using some social media but allows 14- and 15-year-olds to use the online services with a parent’s permission. It also requires companies that "knowingly and intentionally" publish or distribute material harmful to minors – or platforms that contain a substantial portion of material harmful to minors – to verify each user's age.

Violations of the law could result in penalties of up to $50,000.

Two Internet groups, NetChoice and the Computer & Communications Industry Association, filed the legal challenge this week in Tallahassee. Their members include companies that operate most of the prominent social media services, including X, Meta, Snap and Pinterest.

Republican lawmakers who passed the law said they believed it would withstand a court fight. NetChoice had signaled after DeSantis signed the bill that a legal challenge was inevitable.

"In a nation that values the First Amendment, the preferred response is to let parents decide what speech and mediums their minor children may access – including by utilizing the many available tools to monitor their activities on the Internet," the groups wrote in their lawsuit.

The lawsuit also said Florida’s new law is vague, making it difficult for companies to comply.

"Unless declared invalid and enjoined, the act will unlawfully deprive plaintiffs' members and Internet users of their fundamental First Amendment and due process rights and will irreparably harm plaintiffs, their members, and their members' users,” the lawsuit said.

CCIA is an international, non-profit trade association that represents a wide range of communications and technology firms, including Google and Apple.The association actively participates in legal actions, lobbying, and public policy debates on digital rights, intellectual property, privacy, and internet freedom.

NetChoice is a trade association for online businesses with a mission to "make the Internet safe for free enterprise and free expression," according to its website. NetChoice has numerous associated members, including X and Amazon.com.

The court fight in Florida highlights the ongoing national debate around regulating online speech and cracking down on social media platforms. Florida previously banned TikTok on public university and college campuses and in public schools.

___