Governor announces $1 million in disaster aid to rebuild storm-damaged fisheries

Florida’s official, private disaster fund will spend $1 million to help the state’s fishing industry rebuild after back-to-back hurricanes, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday during a visit to the Gulf fishing village of Steinhatchee.

The money will be paid to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Foundation from the Florida Disaster Fund, which provides financial assistance to help communities recover from natural disasters.

"These funds will go towards rebuilding of boat slips, repair of fish houses, financial assistance to aquaculture businesses and other important infrastructure repairs for Florida's fishing economy," DeSantis said.

The governor also said he will direct the Department of Environmental Protection to expedite permits for hurricane-affected businesses to speed up the rebuilding process.

Kathryn Birren, co-owner of Hernando Beach Seafood, told the governor she appreciated the gesture.

"Our commercial fisheries are vital to Florida, not only for the people that are going to eat the seafood, but for our economy, for our tourism," Birren said.

DeSantis called Florida the “fishing capital of the United States.” Saltwater fishing generates over $9 billion annually for the state and provides nearly 90,000 jobs, according to state wildlife figures.

"The sooner we help this community and other communities like this one rebound, the better it will be for everybody in Florida," said Roger Young, executive director of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

DeSantis also announced significant discounts on fishing and hunting licenses, including a 50% discount for lifetime sportsman's licenses for youth up to 17 years old. A lifetime sportsman’s license normally costs $1,000 for teens.

