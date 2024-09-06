WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
Pro-Palestinian activists demand Gainesville divest from companies related to Israel-Hamas War

WUFT | By Áine Pennello
Published September 6, 2024 at 7:06 AM EDT
Florida resident Eric Ruben, 69, (center) stands outside of Gainesville City Hall during a protest before a city commission meeting Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. (Ella Thompson/WUFT News)
1 of 5  — 090524 Palestinian Protest ET 01.JPG
Florida resident Eric Ruben, 69, (center) stands outside of Gainesville City Hall during a protest before a city commission meeting Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. (Ella Thompson/WUFT News)
Protesters gather outside of Gainesville City Hall during a protest before a city commission meeting Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. (Ella Thompson/WUFT News)
2 of 5  — 090524 Palestinian Protest ET 02.JPG
Protesters gather outside of Gainesville City Hall during a protest before a city commission meeting Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. (Ella Thompson/WUFT News)
Gainesville resident Abigail Fletcher, 42, plays the drums with her son outside of Gainesville City Hall during a protest before a city commission meeting Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. (Ella Thompson/WUFT News)
3 of 5  — 090524 Palestinian Protest ET 04.JPG
Gainesville resident Abigail Fletcher, 42, plays the drums with her son outside of Gainesville City Hall during a protest before a city commission meeting Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. (Ella Thompson/WUFT News)
Colorado resident Ilana Bakal, 86, gathers with other protestors outside of Gainesville City Hall during a protest before a city commission meeting Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. (Ella Thompson/WUFT News)
4 of 5  — 090524 Palestinian Protest ET 03.JPG
Colorado resident Ilana Bakal, 86, gathers with other protestors outside of Gainesville City Hall during a protest before a city commission meeting Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. (Ella Thompson/WUFT News)
Merryl Malter, a Gainesville resident and UF alumni, holds a signs during a protest outside of Gainesville City Hall during a protest before a city commission meeting Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. (Ella Thompson/WUFT News)
5 of 5  — 090524 Palestinian Protest ET 05.JPG
Merryl Malter, a Gainesville resident and UF alumni, holds a signs during a protest outside of Gainesville City Hall during a protest before a city commission meeting Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. (Ella Thompson/WUFT News)

A group of about 40 pro-Palestinian activists gathered outside Gainesville City Hall this afternoon.

They were demanding the city divest from all corporations in its investment portfolio. In doing so, the city would no longer be linked to companies with ties to the Israel-Hamas War. That includes companies like Lockheed Martin, which manufactures fighter jets purchased by Israel.

However, a law known as HB3 prevents local governments from making investment decisions based on environmental, social and governance factors. That includes things like a company’s impact on climate change, its adherence to human rights and how transparent they operate.

In order to get around that law, the protestors gave the commission some financial advice on why they should divest.

Bana Kabalan is with the Gainesville Divest Coalition.

"We want the city to divest from corporate notes, and we want them to invest in long term, less risky notes, which are U. S. Treasury notes," Kabalan said.

The group contends that stocks are risky, while US treasury bonds are more stable. The Alachua County commission divested from all corporations earlier this year.

Kabalan says the coalition will continue to protest at Gainesville City Commission meetings
Áine Pennello
Áine Pennello is a multimedia reporter and Morning Edition news anchor for the College’s Innovation News Center. She has a background in video news and documentary and most recently worked at WCBS Newsradio in New York City covering local news and the tri-state area. She has also reported internationally, freelancing from Paris and Berlin during the Syrian refugee crisis. During the Syrian Civil War, Pennello reported from the Golan Heights while on a reporting grant from the International Center for Journalists.
