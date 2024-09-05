Alachua County Commissioners approve updated affordable housing plan

Housing insecurity has been a persistent issue in Alachua County, with 20% of the population facing severe housing problems in 2023.

The Alachua County Commission has prioritized addressing this crisis by approving updates to the affordable housing plan. The revised plan increases funding for housing vouchers from $100,000 to $200,000 to assist families with rent, utilities, and mortgage payments.

The county is also renovating two motels into 65 affordable housing units, with completion expected by September 2025. Funding for these initiatives comes from various sources, including the State Housing Initiative Program and the Community Development Block Grant.