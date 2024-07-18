Polls indicate Republicans could see an increase in Hispanic support

The Republican Party has been gaining momentum with a historically democratic group: Hispanic voters.

A recent New York Times poll shows former President Donald Trump edging out President Joe Biden with 46% support from Hispanic voters, compared to 40% for Biden. This shift would be a more than 30-point swing toward Trump from 2020. Recent Siena and Pew Research Center polls have echoed these results.

Florida Senator Marco Rubio said many Hispanic voters stand by Donald Trump because of his focus on economic freedom.

“I think it’s particularly pronounced in people that understand what life is like in another country,” he said. “What we have here is special. It’s worth keeping and fighting for.”

Florida delegates and lawmakers said a shift is occurring because Democratic policy is becoming increasingly similar to socialism. U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds said Donald Trump is attractive to Hispanic voters because of his emphasis on liberty and opportunity.

“A lot of them have left countries that were tyrannical. They were socialist, darn near communist,” he said. “They didn’t come here for what they left behind, and that’s why they’re moving faster than any other minority group towards Donald Trump and the Republican Party.”

Some Florida delegates said they were surprised Senator Rubio was not selected as Trump’s running mate because of his appeal to Hispanic voters. However, Florida State Senator Ileana Garcia thinks it will make little difference. She said Hispanic voters are trending in the same direction as other demographic groups because of the campaign’s messaging.

“Doesn’t matter the language, doesn’t matter the background,” she said. “What’s relevant here is what we want moving forward. We want God, country, family, freedom.”