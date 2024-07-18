These are the stories from election year 2024 — from local candidates in north central Florida to the state legislature, all the way to the battle for the White House.
Photo gallery: Day 3 of 2024 Republican National Convention
Gov. Ron DeSantis gives a speech at Florida's GOP breakfast at the Baird Center during day three of the Republican National Convention Wednesday, July 17, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
Merchants sell buttons outside of the Baird Center during day three of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wis., Wednesday, July 17, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
Retired Marine and Minnesota Delegate Charlie Junior, left, sits on a Trump 2024 sign outside of the Fiserv Forum during the third day of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wis., Wednesday, July 17, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
Rep. Kat Cammack warms up the crowd before Florida's GOP breakfast at the Baird Center during day three of the Republican National Convention Wednesday, July 17, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
Two children play cornhole outside of the Fiserv Forum during the third day of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wis., Wednesday, July 17, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
Evan Power, chairman of the Republican Party of Florida, introduces Gov. Ron DeSantis during Florida's GOP breakfast at the Baird Center during day three of the Republican National Convention Wednesday, July 17, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
A woman prays before Florida's GOP breakfast at the Baird Center during day three of the Republican National Convention Wednesday, July 17, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
Gov. Ron DeSantis gives a speech at Florida's GOP breakfast at the Baird Center during day three of the Republican National Convention Wednesday, July 17, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
Delegates listen as Gov. Ron DeSantis gives his speech at Florida's GOP breakfast at the Baird Center during day three of the Republican National Convention Wednesday, July 17, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
Posters of the Republican and Democratic presidential candidate are for sale outside of the Baird Center during day three of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wis.,Wednesday, July 17, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
A delegate wears USA bedazzled earrings outside of the Baird Center during the third day of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wis., Wednesday, July 17, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
Anne Slattery, left, and Jean Wright, right, play cornhole outside of the Fiserv Forum during the third day of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wis., Wednesday, July 17, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
A Montana delegate wears buttons supporting Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump outside of the Fiserv Forum during the third day of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wis., Wednesday, July 17, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
A delegate wears a bandage over his ear to mimic Trump's injury outside of the Fiserv Forum during the third day of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wis., Wednesday, July 17, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
Merchants sell buttons outside of the Baird Center during day three of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wis., Wednesday, July 17, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)