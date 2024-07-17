Florida GOP leaders think voters will relate well to J.D. Vance

Florida GOP delegates and lawmakers said they are confident Donald Trump and running mate J.D. Vance will be a winning ticket in November.

Since the United States Senator is from Ohio, Florida delegates say he will be a relatable voice to voters from the Midwest. Broward County State Committeewoman Michele Merrell said she thinks this pick will ignite motivation in midwestern voters to head to the polls.

“I think having JD Vance from the Midwest is very important,” she said. “Hearing people here in Milwaukee talk about having a Midwestern candidate; that is very important. People are excited that a Midwestern candidate has been picked.”

Florida elected officials say a younger candidate brings a fresh perspective to the Oval Office. Lake Clarke Shores Vice Mayor Jon Maples said this vice president pick will set the foundation for future Republicans to hold leadership positions.

“We’re no longer passing the baton to another 70-year-old or 80-year-old person,” he said. “We’re passing to a 39-year-old who’s sharp, successful, and smart. He’s the future. The older guys are giving us younger guys the ability to step up, run this country, and hopefully do a little bit better job than those who came before us.”

Florida House Speaker Paul Renner said Vance’s age will not only assist his ability to lead, but will also draw younger voters to the polls.

“I’m really excited about that pick,” he said. “I think a lot of younger people will see a lot of things in him that will attract them to the ticket.”

Florida Senator Marco Rubio gained traction as a potential running mate for Trump. Rubio was likely not selected due to residency issues, as both he and Trump live in Florida. Some delegates expressed they were surprised Senator Rubio was not selected because of his appeal to Hispanic voters; however, Florida GOP officials like Florida delegate Michelle Terris said they are grateful Senator Rubio can continue to be an influential figure in their state.

“We’re in Florida; we're selfish, and we want to keep everything in place,” she said. “If President Trump had picked him, we would’ve been just as happy, but we love Marco, and Marco needs to stay in Florida.”

Some Florida delegates, including Terris, said they hope Senator Rubio will hold a role in Donald Trump’s cabinet if he is elected president.