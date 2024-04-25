© 2024 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
Campus protestors call for UF to divest from Israeli war interests

WUFT | By Sydney Johnson
Published April 25, 2024 at 12:46 AM EDT
Students protest the investment of UF funds in weapons manufacturers concerning the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at the University of Florida.
A student holds Palestinian flags and Dawn Kufiya scarves during a student protest against investments in weapons manufacturers concerning the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at the University of Florida in Gainesville, FLA.
A student wrapped in an Israeli flag joins a counter-protest during a student demonstration calling for the divestment of UF funds to weapons manufacturers concerning the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at the University of Florida in Gainesville, FLA.
A protestor in support of Israel speaks to pro-Palestinian protesters during a student demonstration calling for the divestment of UF funds to weapons manufacturers concerning the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at the University of Florida in Gainesville, FLA.
A member of the University Police Department keeps the peace during a student demonstration calling for the divestment of UF funds to weapons manufacturers concerning the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at the University of Florida in Gainesville, FLA.
Students protest with Century Tower in the distance on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at the University of Florida in Gainesville, FLA.
A student holds a Palestinian flag during a student protest against the investment of UF funds to weapons manufacturers concerning the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at the University of Florida in Gainesville, FLA. (Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News)
University of Florida students gathered outside the Reitz Union Wednesday in support of the Palestinian people and to urge UF to divest from Israeli war interests.

The protest was promoted by the UF Divestment Coalition and lasted approximately eight hours during which faculty and students delivered speeches.

A counter-protest of students in support of Israel occurred at the same time. The University of Florida Police Department separated the two groups.

