Campus protestors call for UF to divest from Israeli war interests
University of Florida students gathered outside the Reitz Union Wednesday in support of the Palestinian people and to urge UF to divest from Israeli war interests.
The protest was promoted by the UF Divestment Coalition and lasted approximately eight hours during which faculty and students delivered speeches.
A counter-protest of students in support of Israel occurred at the same time. The University of Florida Police Department separated the two groups.