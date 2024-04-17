After months of vacancies, McIntosh Town Council can return to business

In the heart of McIntosh, a quiet town nestled between Gainesville and Ocala, a new chapter in local governance has begun. It has been nearly five months since the council seats had been fully occupied.

Mayor Marshall Roddy, alongside the remaining council member Frank Ciotti, eagerly awaited the arrival of the new appointees.

The vacancies arose when four council members resigned over financial disclosure requirements, leaving the positions vacant until Gov. Ron DeSantis stepped in with appointments on Friday. Despite one appointee declining due to family constraints, the town welcomed William "Lee" Deaderick, Donald Medeiros, and Richard Talbert with open arms.

Excitement filled the air Tuesday as the new council members expressed their readiness to serve. Medeiros, reflecting on the initial apprehension regarding the financial disclosure, found reassurance in the process.

Patty Dodd, a lifelong resident of McIntosh, voiced her confidence in the new council, emphasizing their diverse backgrounds and shared love for the town. The sense of balance and enthusiasm among the members resonated with the community.

Richard Talbert, one of the newly sworn-in council members, felt energized by the support of his neighbors.

The town plans to hold a special election in the coming months to fill the remaining seats, ensuring full representation for the November elections.