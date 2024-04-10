Affordable Housing Advisory Committee finalizes 2023 report to City Commission

The State Housing Initiatives Partnership (SHIP) Affordable Housing Advisory Committee approved its 2023 report to the Gainesville City Commission at its monthly meeting on Tuesday, April 9.

The meeting’s primary purpose was to finalize and approve the report.

“It’s got everything that we included. I think it’s thorough, and I think it does a good job of capturing what we’ve done and what we want to do more of,” said AHAC Chair Jamie Bell.

Bell, a department manager of Infrastructure at Jones Edmunds, has served as committee chair since 2022.

The city commission asks its advisory boards to submit and present a brief report on the board’s activities over the previous year each year, according to the City of Gainesville Agenda Item Report created before the meeting.

The AHAC must address five key questions about its mission, accomplishments in 2023, ongoing and future projects for 2024, ways the city commission can provide support, and any additional information.

John Wachtel, the Department of Housing and Community Development’s Neighborhood Planning Coordinator, briefed the committee on the report’s contents, highlighting its importance and the collaborative effort involved in its creation.

While minor adjustments were made to the PowerPoint, like replacing the word “handouts” with “educational materials,” the committee voted unanimously to approve the report and the presentation that followed it.

AHAC had discussed this report at its Feb. 13 meeting and had created a draft outline by the March 12 meeting. The committee adopted the final versions of the report and the PowerPoint presentation on Tuesday.

Although the exact date has yet to be decided, the city commission has requested that the AHAC present its report at a commission meeting by July 2024.