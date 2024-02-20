Half-cent sales tax proposal to appear on 2024 Marion County ballot

Marion County voters will be able to decide on a proposed half-cent increase to their sales tax in the upcoming November general election.

The half-cent tax would help pay for upgrades and renovations in schools. Marion County Public Schools estimate projects planned for 2024 to 2028 still lack about$298 million in funding, including the construction of two new elementary schools and one new high school.

If approved, the half-cent tax would stay in effect for 10 years.

The Marion County Commission sent the tax proposal forward at its Feb. 20 meeting, moving it from the Marion County School Board to the Supervisor of Elections. The commissioners made the point not to approve the tax themselves, but rather to forward it to the Supervisor of Elections at the recommendation of the county attorney, Matthew Minter.

The tax is guaranteed to be on the Nov. 5 ballot, Minter said.

County Attorney Matthew Minter addresses the Marion County Commission Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. (Alissa Gary/WUFT News)



The County Commission doesn’t have the power to adjust specifics about the tax, Chair Michelle Stone said. The School Board drafted the tax.

The School Board unanimously voted Feb. 13 to send the tax to the commission.

Voters will have the final say on whether the tax is approved, Stone said. The commission moved to put it on the ballot, not to automatically put it into effect.

“It's not where we want the public to think that we are making this request,” Stone said during the meeting. “We want to follow the statute and perform our administrative responsibilities.”

Two citizens spoke on the half-cent tax during the Feb. 20 meeting. John Stackman, 77, asked the board to lessen the tax to a quarter of a percent. He hasn’t read enough about the tax yet, but he’s likely to support it during the election, he said.

The half-cent toward schools comes at the same time as the county’s one cent “penny” tax is up for renewal. The penny tax goes toward the fire department, sheriff’s office and public roads, among other county-wide initiatives. If renewed, the penny tax will apply for 20 years.

Marion County’s sales tax currently sits at 7%. If both taxes are approved during the general election, total sales tax would reach 7.5% — that’s seven and a half cents collected from every dollar spent.

Because both taxes are on the ballot at the same time, Stackman worries voters will be hesitant to approve both taxes at once.

“I fear that voters will rebel,” Stackman said.

Three county commissioners are up for re-election in 2024. Stone, who represents District 5, and Craig Curry, who represents District 1, are runningunopposed as of Feb. 20. Two opponents filed to run against Matt McClain of District 3.

A similar half-cent tax toward schools already exists in Alachua, Hernando and Columbia counties. In Alachua County, it hasgone toward adding new air conditioners, renovating schools andopening Terwilliger Elementary School.

Several schools in Marion County haven’t seen upgrades since their construction more than 50 years ago. Classrooms at East Marion Elementary have no doors, and the gym at Fort King Middle School just received an air conditioner,News 6 reported.