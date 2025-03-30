WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2025 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Tell Me About It

Viva Europe 2025 - UF Center for European Studies

By Sue Wagner
Published March 30, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Viva Europe - April 5 @ Bo Diddley Plaza

This episode features the University of Florida Center for European Studies' “Viva Europe 2025.” The annual cultural festival will take place on Saturday, April 5 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the downtown Gainesville Bo Diddley Plaza at 111 East University Avenue. The festival is designed to promote awareness of the diversity of European cultures. Activities include a puppet show, Irish dancing, musical tributes and free language lessons in Czech, Hungarian, Polish and Turkish. The Center for European Studies is a multidisciplinary area and language studies Title VI National Resource Center housed within the UF College of Liberal Arts & Sciences. It is focused on expanding awareness, interest and training in European studies across campus and the broader community and facilitates the training of scholars and experts in European studies.

Emily McCree, Viva Europe 2025 Outreach Coordinator, shares information on the free, family-friendly Viva Europe Festival on April 5 as well information on the wide variety of activities and programs available at the Center.

Viva Europe 2025
April 5 | 1 to 4 p.m.
Bo Diddley Plaza
111 E. University Avenue
Gainesville
https://internationalcenter.ufl.edu/viva-europe-festival
https://ces.ufl.edu/

Tell Me About It
Sue Wagner
Sue is the host of Tell Me About It and the voice of Health in a Heartbeat.
See stories by Sue Wagner
Latest Episodes
Your Support Keeps WUFT-FM Moving Fordward. Donate today!