Viva Europe 2025 - UF Center for European Studies

This episode features the University of Florida Center for European Studies' “Viva Europe 2025.” The annual cultural festival will take place on Saturday, April 5 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the downtown Gainesville Bo Diddley Plaza at 111 East University Avenue. The festival is designed to promote awareness of the diversity of European cultures. Activities include a puppet show, Irish dancing, musical tributes and free language lessons in Czech, Hungarian, Polish and Turkish. The Center for European Studies is a multidisciplinary area and language studies Title VI National Resource Center housed within the UF College of Liberal Arts & Sciences. It is focused on expanding awareness, interest and training in European studies across campus and the broader community and facilitates the training of scholars and experts in European studies.

Emily McCree, Viva Europe 2025 Outreach Coordinator, shares information on the free, family-friendly Viva Europe Festival on April 5 as well information on the wide variety of activities and programs available at the Center.

Viva Europe 2025

April 5 | 1 to 4 p.m.

Bo Diddley Plaza

111 E. University Avenue

Gainesville

