WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2025 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Tell Me About It

Gainesville Modern Weekend 2025

By Sue Wagner
Published March 16, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Today’s episode features Gainesville Modern Weekend 2025 from March 27-29. The three-day event showcases Mid-Century Modern architecture in Gainesville and Alachua County. The fun begins on March 27 at 6 p.m. with a lecture by Mr. Modernism George Smart on “The Accidental Archivist: Preserving America’s Legacy of Modernist House” at the Matheson Museum. On March 28, “Topicana: Drinks and Dwellings” will be at Mid-Century Modern home in the Gainesville Country Club with food, specialty cocktails and live music. Self-guided tours commence on Saturday, March 29. Participants can tour six homes from the Mid-Century Modern era (1945-1975) designed by acclaimed local architects. The tour includes on-site docents, information posters about the homes and architects, a commemorative poster by Alfred Phillips, food trucks and a Gainesville Modern Swag Shop.

Gainesville Modern President Peter Aliberti and Treasurer Mike Hastings share information on the annual event, Mid-Century Modern buildings in Gainesville and the organization’s efforts to promote education, advocacy and awareness of the architectural design.

Gainesville Modern Weekend 2025
March 27: MOD Talks Lecture at the Matheson Museum
March 28: “Tropicana: Drinks and Dwellings” VIP Cocktail Party
March 29: Mid-Century Modern Home Tour

More information on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/GainesvilleModern

Tell Me About It
Sue Wagner
Sue is the host of Tell Me About It and the voice of Health in a Heartbeat.
See stories by Sue Wagner
Latest Episodes