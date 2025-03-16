Today’s episode features Gainesville Modern Weekend 2025 from March 27-29. The three-day event showcases Mid-Century Modern architecture in Gainesville and Alachua County. The fun begins on March 27 at 6 p.m. with a lecture by Mr. Modernism George Smart on “The Accidental Archivist: Preserving America’s Legacy of Modernist House” at the Matheson Museum. On March 28, “Topicana: Drinks and Dwellings” will be at Mid-Century Modern home in the Gainesville Country Club with food, specialty cocktails and live music. Self-guided tours commence on Saturday, March 29. Participants can tour six homes from the Mid-Century Modern era (1945-1975) designed by acclaimed local architects. The tour includes on-site docents, information posters about the homes and architects, a commemorative poster by Alfred Phillips, food trucks and a Gainesville Modern Swag Shop.

Gainesville Modern President Peter Aliberti and Treasurer Mike Hastings share information on the annual event, Mid-Century Modern buildings in Gainesville and the organization’s efforts to promote education, advocacy and awareness of the architectural design.

Gainesville Modern Weekend 2025

March 27: MOD Talks Lecture at the Matheson Museum

March 28: “Tropicana: Drinks and Dwellings” VIP Cocktail Party

March 29: Mid-Century Modern Home Tour

More information on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/GainesvilleModern

