Investigation underway into voter eligibility in City of Alachua

WUFT | By Rose Schnabel
Published April 29, 2025 at 11:40 PM EDT

The Alachua County Supervisor of Elections is investigating the records of 11 voters in the City of Alachua after receiving a complaint of their potential ineligibility last Thursday.

Aaron Klein, the office’s director of communications, said the team hasn’t found any violations yet. If they do, they’ll report the findings to the Eighth Judicial Circuit Court.

The complaint alleged the voters may be ineligible due to prior felonies.

Formerly convicted Floridians can register to vote after completing all terms of their sentence, including fines, fees and parole. That automatic restoration of rights —approved by voters in 2018— doesn’t extend to people convicted of murder or sexual offense.

The Supervisor of Elections forwarded the complaint to the City of Alachua. The city’s public information officer, Brent Lanier, said he had no further updates beyond an April 25 press release stating the city was “actively gathering information.”
Rose Schnabel
Rose Schnabel is WUFT's Report for America corps member, covering the agriculture, water and climate change beat in north central Florida.
