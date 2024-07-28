WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2024 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Tell Me About It

Ronald McDonald House Charities of North Central Florida - Encore

By Sue Wagner
Published July 28, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Ronald McDonald House Charities

This episode features Ronald McDonald House Charities of North Central Florida. Since 1982, the organization has been keeping families close to their seriously ill children. The Ronald McDonald House provides comfy beds, homecooked meals and all the comforts of home to people traveling to Gainesville to seek medical care for their children. The program is built on the idea that nothing else should matter when a family is focused on the health of their child. Families can stay as long as necessary, and they do not have to pay for housing or meals. The Ronald McDonald Family Room, located on the 10th floor of UF Health Shands Children’s Hospital also provides a refuge for respite.

Executive Director Sherry Houston shares information on the new facility in the former Hope Lodge, the need for volunteers for various indoor and outdoor tasks and the annual special events that help provide the funding for Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of North Central Florida
2121 SW 16th Street
Gainesville
https://rmhcncf.org/
352-374-4404, ext. 222

Tell Me About It
Sue Wagner
Sue is the host of Tell Me About It and the voice of Health in a Heartbeat.
See stories by Sue Wagner
Latest Episodes