By Sue Wagner
Published June 24, 2024 at 9:43 AM EDT
This episode features Children’s Trust of Alachua County. In 2018, the voter approved initiative created a Special Independent Tax District than can levy taxes to bring in the annual revenue to support children’s programs on literacy, after-school learning, nutrition, community engagement, partnerships and vocational opportunities. The trust strives to continually improve processes and infrastructure to strategically evaluate progress in child well-being regularly and meaningfully. During the last fiscal year, over 18,000 opportunities for children and families resulted from the programs and services funded by the Children’s Trust of Alachua County.

Marsha Kiner, Children’s Trust of Alachua County Executive Director, shares information on the history of the organization, current programs, new and upcoming initiatives and the need for volunteer assistance in a variety of capacities. The Children’s Trust of Alachua County is also the sponsor of the WUFT PBS Kids Zone at the 2024 edition of WUFT’s FANFARES & FIREWORKS on July 3 at the UF bandshell on Flavet Field in Gainesville.

4010 NW 25th Place
Gainesville, FL
352-374-1830
https://www.childrenstrustofalachuacounty.us

Sue Wagner
Sue is the host of Tell Me About It and the voice of Health in a Heartbeat.
