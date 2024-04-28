Dr. Ricardo Gonzalex-Rothi, “The Mango Chronicle”

Today’s episode features author and former University of Florida College of Medicine physician Ricardo Gonzalez-Rothi. His new book the The Mango Chronicle will be published on May 7 by Running Wild Press and will be available at major booksellers including Amazon and Barnes and Noble. The book is a gripping autobiography and an affecting remembrance of a Cuba that few get to see. One reviewer called it a captivating memoir and startlingly edifying portrait of Cuba. The book is set at a time in Cuba that no longer exists. It’s a coming-of-age story where he deals with bullies, then loss and finally flight to America to start a new life.

Dr. Gonzalez-Rothi is an academic clinician-researcher and UF Professor Emeritus. He has authored scientific publications and his fiction, creative non-fiction and poetry have been featured in the U.S. “The Mango Chronicle” is his debut full-length book.