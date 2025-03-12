WUFT's Glenn Richards previews Less Than Jake’s Wake & Bake Weekend 2025 with Buddy Schaub

WUFT Morning Edition and WUFT Amplified host, Glenn Richards, recently spoke with Buddy Schaub, “trombonamaphoner” for the Gainesville bands Less Than Jake and Coffee Project. The hometown heroes are promoting the return of their Wake & Bake Weekend with a slew of special appearances in Gainesville March 13, 14 and 15.

The event originally ran from 2012 to 2017. Now it’s back for 2025 featuring Less Than Jake headlining two nights at Vivid Music Hall with special guests The Suicide Machines from Detroit and South Florida’s Against All Authority for both shows. Both nights start at 6:00 p.m. and fans can expect two totally different setlists by Less Than Jake for both nights plus dancing until closing time.

Washington DC’s Kill Lincoln and California’s Half Past Two will be joining the lineup on Friday the 14th and Gainesville’s own Jeremy Andrew "JER" Hunter and California’s Omnigone will also perform on Saturday the 15th.

The weekend festivities get underway Thursday, March 13 at 7:00 p.m. when bassist/vocalist Roger Lima’s side project, Rehasher, takes the stage at Loosey’s Downtown with Gainesville’s The Mermers and Felicity from Orlando.

On Saturday afternoon, March 15 at 1:00, Less Than Jake will perform an acoustic set at First Magnitude Brewery with special guest, Coffee Project featuring Jake Crown and Buddy Schaub. Proceeds from the door of the acoustic show will go to benefit GRACE Marketplace. Less Than Jake’s Wake & Bake Weekend wraps up with Fest Wrestling at Vivid Music Hall at 5:30 p.m.

Less Than Jake formed at the University of Florida in 1992 and have been entertaining fans around the world with their brand of ska-punk pop-rock ever since. Their latest release is the seven song EP, Uncharted, which was released in November by longtime label Pure Noise Records. LTJ toured throughout the late summer and fall in Europe, did a West Coast tour, and then a two-week tour of New Zealand and Australia.

Less Than Jake head to the UK for two festivals in May before heading out on the Less Than Jake Summer Circus in June featuring Fishbone, The Suicide Machines and Bite Me Bambi. They’ll also be part of this year’s Vans Warped Tour in Washington DC in June, Long Beach, California in July, and Orlando in November.

More information at https://lessthanjake.com/.