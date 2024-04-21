Less legislative attention means a more joyous Tallahassee Pride Festival

Tallahassee's Kleman Plaza was the site of this year's Pride Festival on Saturday, April 20.

Last year's festival happened as the Florida Legislature was passing several bills placing restrictions on the LGBTQ-Plus community. But Pride Festival Interim Director Lauren Kelly-Manders said that didn't seem to be a big priority for lawmakers during the most recent session. As a result, this year's festival seemed much more light-hearted.

"At the end of the day, Tallahassee has a really beautiful, local, LGBTQ community. And we've seen people coming from Panama City and Central Florida to come to this event and even as far as Nashville, TN. So we bring people to Tallahassee to celebrate the LGBTQ community and that's what today is all about."

Thousands attended this year's Tallahassee Pride Festival, which has been taking place for a dozen years.