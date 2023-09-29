Palatka teen is dead after being struck by lightning

A Palatka teenager is dead after she and her father were struck by lightning while they were hunting Tuesday, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

Baylee Holbrook was killed when lightning bounced off a tree and struck her and her father, who was knocked unconscious. When her father regained consciousness, he found his daughter unresponsive, officials said.

The girl was taken to UF Health Shands Hospital where she was pronounced dead on Thursday after efforts to save her life were unsuccessful.

Friends and neighbors of the family held a vigil for the teenager Thursday night, and students at Palatka Junior-Senior High School, where Baylee was a student, wore green to school Friday in her honor.

University of Florida chief meteorologist Jeff George said people should seek shelter if they see lightning. As many as 130 lightning strikes were recorded at the time of the accident, George said.