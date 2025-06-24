WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2025 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

UF receives $7.5 million from Navy to map mud flats

WUFT | By Sebastian Broche
Published June 24, 2025 at 5:08 AM EDT

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Office of Naval Research is awarding the University of Florida $7.5 million to study and map coastal mud flats — wide areas of muddy land that form near coastlines and can pose serious risks to both locals and travelers.

The goal of the project is to support safer military operations and improve emergency response efforts in these challenging environments.

“These mud flats can be generally hard, soft, or a mix of both,” said Nina Stark, a UF professor and the lead researcher on the project. “We have some ideas about the processes that govern these characteristics, and we expect they vary by latitude. But we don’t fully understand them yet.”

The team hopes to identify and map safe routes across these unpredictable areas to make navigation easier and safer.

Researchers plan their first major data collection effort this winter in Cedar Key.
Heard It On WUFT-FM
Sebastian Broche
Sebastian is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Sebastian Broche

Subscribe to The Point newsletter

Sign up to get a daily morning email with a roundup of all the need-to-know news and information from our area and the state of Florida, curated by WUFT News.

* indicates required